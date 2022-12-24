Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
PSG 2-1 Strasbourg: Last-minute Mbappe penalty rescues win as Neymar sent off
Kylian Mbappe rescued victory for Paris St-Germain as his late penalty snatched a win over Strasbourg in his first game since losing the World Cup final with France. Marquinhos had opened the scoring for the hosts in the Ligue 1 match before scoring an own goal in the second half.
BBC
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano and Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua? Boxing fights we want to see in 2023
The coming year promises to be another exciting 12 months of boxing. In 2022, we saw the sport take some hits inside and outside the ring with judges' controversy and doping scandals, but there were also some historic fights including Katie Taylor's epic against Amanda Serrano and Tyson Fury's brutal defences of his world title.
BBC
Manchester City v Liverpool: Police appeal after girl, 15, injured at football match
A 15-year-old girl was hurt in a "malicious attack" when a pint cup filled with coins was thrown during a football match, police have said. Greater Manchester Police said the incident happened at about 20:25 GMT in the Etihad Stadium at the EFL Cup tie between Manchester City and Liverpool on 22 December.
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
Savills Chase: Conflated wins at Leopardstown after A Plus Tard pulls out
Conflated chalked up an impressive victory in the Savills Chase after A Plus Tard withdrew with a joint injury. The Gordon Elliott-trained Conflated (2-1 Fav) won by five lengths at Leopardstown to put himself firmly in the Cheltenham Gold Cup picture. The eight-year-old, with Jack Kennedy on board, was followed...
BBC
Newcastle karate club changes all-white uniform over period concerns
Women and girls at a karate club will be able to choose whether to wear an all-white uniform to ease any anxiety around their periods. Some members at the Goju-Ryu Karate Academy in Newcastle, said they were uncomfortable wearing the suits. The approach to sensei Aaron Mila-Vega resulted in an...
BBC
Madame Tussauds: The forgotten killers who were forged in wax
True-crime stories have seemingly never been more popular, but our fascination with the macabre is as old as storytelling itself. Madame Tussaud, who understood the appeal of villainy better than most, famously immortalised the murderous in wax at her Chamber of Horrors, which was recently restored to the London attraction she founded after a six-year absence.
Comments / 0