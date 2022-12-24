ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win

It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
Deadspin

IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 6: Cleveland Browns and fans

It feels like we’ve spent all year, or at least a significant portion of it, talking about how terrible Cleveland Browns fans have been. Pre their team’s signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson, we were all able to laugh at their fans as loveable, delusional losers who thought they were going to get to the top of the mountain with Baker Mayfield. They weren’t as harmless as, say, Chargers or Seahawks fans, but they weren’t going to hurl battery-laden snowballs at Santa Claus, either.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Analysis Network

Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season

The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
The Spun

Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys

Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Josh Norman Signing News

Veteran corner Josh Norman made his name as an All-Pro corner with the Panthers back in 2015. Now, according to reports, a reunion could be in order. Per PFF's Ari Meirov (via Joe Person), "The Panthers have had talks with CB Josh Norman about joining the team for the rest of the season. Noting, "Interim HC Steve Wilks was Norman's DBs coach from 2012-2015."
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Tryout Today

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles brought in a veteran tight end for a workout this Tuesday. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Eagles got a look at former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Jarwin has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Announces New Punishment Decision For Randy Gregory

After Sunday's Christmas Day matchup between the Broncos and Rams, Denver linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches at SoFi Stadium. The NFL initially suspended both players for one game. On Tuesday night, new punishments were announced for both players as a result of an...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To First Take's Replacements Today

With Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim receiving the week off for the holidays, ESPN's First Take pivoted to a different crew Tuesday. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark brought along his Pivot Podcast partners, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, to host the morning debate show. Viewers expressed enthusiasm for the trio...
Deadspin

Wait, Luka Dončić did what?

How long are the Mavs going to keep doing this? We’re 11 years removed from 2011 (almost 12), and the organization still has a franchise player surrounded with just enough talent to keep him from demanding a trade. If you missed it, Luka Dončić broke the Dallas record for points in a single game, pouring in 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 126-121 overtime win against New York on Tuesday.
DALLAS, TX
Deadspin

IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 5: Antonio Brown

You knew he was gonna make this list sooner or later. We probably don’t even have to tell you why Antonio Brown is an idiot. Just go to his Twitter page, press the follow button, and wait 15 minutes for him to do his next big dumb stunt. Why would an NFL player worth millions feel the need to sell a counterfeit watch? It baffles me.

