Report: Dan Quinn Expected To Bring Cowboys Staffer With Him To Broncos
Before the Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach last offseason, they almost went with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Quinn was one of several coaches to interview for the position, and now that the Broncos have fired Hackett after only 15 games, he is expected to once again be a candidate.
Pollard OUT Again; Cowboys Have Emergency Plan
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard "looks good for the game.'' ... But there is a contingency plan at the Titans ... just in case.
Mics picked up Micah Parsons and Jordan Mailata clearing the air about Jalen Hurts after Cowboys' win
It looks like Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata have patched things up after Parsons made seemingly critical comments about Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts. Earlier this month, Parsons appeared on Von Miller’s Bleacher Report podcast and seemed to insinuate Hurts was more riding the...
Cowboys at Titans Derrick Henry Injury? Status Revealed
The Dallas Cowboys could catch a break against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.
Cowboys Signing T.Y. Hilton Smarter Move Than OBJ - Here's Why
T.Y. Hilton reveals how he has helped the development of Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. ... and we demonstrate why Hilton is already a better move than OBJ would've been.
Bad news comes in clusters for the Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles lost much more than just a game in the team’s Christmas Eve showdown with the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia fought hard, coming up just short in a 40-34 loss to Dallas. Though the loss doesn’t severely impact the Eagles’ chances to lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, injuries sustained in the contest will make life difficult for the Birds down the stretch.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 6: Cleveland Browns and fans
It feels like we’ve spent all year, or at least a significant portion of it, talking about how terrible Cleveland Browns fans have been. Pre their team’s signing of quarterback Deshaun Watson, we were all able to laugh at their fans as loveable, delusional losers who thought they were going to get to the top of the mountain with Baker Mayfield. They weren’t as harmless as, say, Chargers or Seahawks fans, but they weren’t going to hurl battery-laden snowballs at Santa Claus, either.
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: San Francisco 49ers claim No. 1 spot for first time in 2022 season
The San Francisco 49ers are No. 1. For the first time this season, Kyle Shanahan's surging NFC West champions have claimed the top spot in the NFL Power Rankings. The Niners' easy win over the Commanders, coupled with the Eagles' narrow loss to the Cowboys, was enough to bump San Francisco into the throne. The uncertain timetable of Jalen Hurts and sudden absence of Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson puts Philadelphia in a more vulnerable state than we've seen this year, even if the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains just one victory away.
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
NFL World Reacts To Josh Norman Signing News
Veteran corner Josh Norman made his name as an All-Pro corner with the Panthers back in 2015. Now, according to reports, a reunion could be in order. Per PFF's Ari Meirov (via Joe Person), "The Panthers have had talks with CB Josh Norman about joining the team for the rest of the season. Noting, "Interim HC Steve Wilks was Norman's DBs coach from 2012-2015."
Doug Pederson Sends Clear Message About Playing Starters This Weekend
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
NFL World Reacts To Eagles' Notable Tryout Today
With the playoffs just around the corner, the Eagles brought in a veteran tight end for a workout this Tuesday. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Eagles got a look at former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin. Jarwin has only played nine games over the past two seasons due to...
NFL Announces New Punishment Decision For Randy Gregory
After Sunday's Christmas Day matchup between the Broncos and Rams, Denver linebacker Randy Gregory and Los Angeles offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches at SoFi Stadium. The NFL initially suspended both players for one game. On Tuesday night, new punishments were announced for both players as a result of an...
Sports World Reacts To First Take's Replacements Today
With Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim receiving the week off for the holidays, ESPN's First Take pivoted to a different crew Tuesday. ESPN analyst Ryan Clark brought along his Pivot Podcast partners, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, to host the morning debate show. Viewers expressed enthusiasm for the trio...
76ers Sign NBA G League Standout After Win vs. Knicks
The 76ers added a new member to the roster on Monday.
Mock trade has Sixers sending Furkan Korkmaz to Spurs in a deal
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team with aspirations of winning a championship as they have a star duo in Joel Embiid and James Harden and want to be able to take advantage of the opportunity in front of them. Therefore, there might be some players available on the buyout market...
Wait, Luka Dončić did what?
How long are the Mavs going to keep doing this? We’re 11 years removed from 2011 (almost 12), and the organization still has a franchise player surrounded with just enough talent to keep him from demanding a trade. If you missed it, Luka Dončić broke the Dallas record for points in a single game, pouring in 60 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 126-121 overtime win against New York on Tuesday.
IDIOT OF THE YEAR No. 5: Antonio Brown
You knew he was gonna make this list sooner or later. We probably don’t even have to tell you why Antonio Brown is an idiot. Just go to his Twitter page, press the follow button, and wait 15 minutes for him to do his next big dumb stunt. Why would an NFL player worth millions feel the need to sell a counterfeit watch? It baffles me.
