Cincinnati, OH

NFL Insider: Joe Burrow Has Same 'It Factor' Tom Brady Had Early in His Career

By Russ Heltman
AllBengals
 5 days ago

The comparisons continue with the all-time great.

CINCINNATI — MMQB senior reporter Albert Breer had some glowing thoughts regarding Joe Burrow's game and resemblance with Tom Brady.

Breer is also an NBC Sports Boston analyst and discussed the QB ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots .

"I think Joe Burrow is worlds better than Mac Jones," Breer said when comparing the QB matchup this weekend. "I think Joe Burrow is right there with Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. And I might take him over those guys. That's how good he is. I think he's the closest thing to Tom Brady since Tom Brady."

The two have drawn plenty of comparisons in the past and Breer had direct attributes he thinks Burrow is mirroring.

"Arm strength, demeanor, the way he plays in big situations," Breer stated. "All of it, and it's not like a short track record. Now he's 3-0 against Kansas City. They went into Tampa and came back from 17 down against the Buccaneers and Tom Brady last week . He has completely changed the mentality of that franchise completely."

Breer is ready to put Burrow right there as one of the three quarterbacks you want leading a team. The wins and stats back him up.

"I think people marvel over the physical ability of Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. And those guys are great no question about it. Like Joe Burrow has the it factor the same way Tom had at that age."

The Bengals' franchise player is commanding a lot more respect in national circles after proving the rise in Cincinnati is no fluke. The playoff berth is clinched —Now all eyes are on 3-0 finish and a top-two seed.

Cincinnati plays New England on Christmas Eve. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can watch via fuboTV— start your free trial here .

Comments / 0

 

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
