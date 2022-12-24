ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mark Gesicki could go off with Teddy Bridgewater in Week 17

FOXBOROUGH — Even with Teddy Bridgewater running the show, Dolphins pass catchers could be in store for a big afternoon in Week 17. On Wednesday afternoon, Patriots cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) all missed practice, while Jonathan Jones (chest) was limited. That leaves two healthy cornerbacks at the moment: Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant.
Patriots QB Mac Jones responds to ‘dirty’ player criticisms after Eli Apple block

FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in Mac Jones’ career, he’s been fined by the league. In Saturday’s loss to the Bengals, Jones dove at cornerback Eli Apple’s legs being behind the play as linebacker Germaine Pratt ran a potential turnover into the end zone. The league deemed the block illegal and docked Jones $11,139. Beyond that, Apple blasted him afterwards, calling it a “dirty play” and saying he’s seen the quarterback cross the line before.
Patriots might be without one of their most dynamic players this weekend

The Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was costly in more ways than one. Standout rookie Marcus Jones made an impact in all three phases, but the third-round pick’s impact came with a cost. On Wednesday, Jones missed the first Patriots practice of the week due to a concussion. That likely means that the 24-year-old is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there’s a strong probability he’ll miss Sunday’s game against Miami.
Kyle Van Noy: ‘Relationships’ are biggest difference between Bill Belichick, Brandon Staley

As a veteran linebacker, Kyle Van Noy has seen quite a contrast in coaching styles. After being released by Bill Belichick last spring, Van Noy signed with the Chargers and 40-year-old Brandon Staley, who recently went viral for a very yoga-centric pregame routine on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. On The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Van Noy was asked to compare his two most recent coaches, one old school and another new age.
Patriots coaching rumors: Bill O’Brien reunion ‘probably gonna happen’ (report)

The rumblings of a Bill O’Brien reunion with the New England Patriots are gaining more steam as the days go on. The latest fuel to be thrown on the fire comes from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday. Curran reports that, according to sources he’s talked to, the Patriots would “absolutely” want O’Brien back on the staff and that a deal could already be in the works.
Patriots QB Mac Jones will reportedly be fined for ‘dirty’ hit

Mac Jones won’t just be spending money on his family, friends and loved ones this holiday season. According to ProFootballTalk, Jones is being fined $11,139 for his low block on Eli Apple. This marks the fine in the Patriots quarterback’s NFL career. The play drew criticism from Apple after the Cincinnati Bengals win and has since drawn the ire of those around the NFL.
