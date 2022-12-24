Read full article on original website
An NFL coach thinks Bill O’Brien will join Patriots, but others names emerge
Considering the Patriots offense has been a mess this season, it feels like a near certainty that Bill Belichick will go in a different direction with his offensive play caller in 2023. This season, the Patriots have scored over 30 points just once. They’ve been held to under 20 points...
Former Patriots QB to start for Raiders after Josh McDaniels benches Derek Carr
Former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will be the starting quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced the decision at his Wednesday press conference, confirming rumblings that the team was prepared to bench Derek Carr, the team’s long-time starter.
Why Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mark Gesicki could go off with Teddy Bridgewater in Week 17
FOXBOROUGH — Even with Teddy Bridgewater running the show, Dolphins pass catchers could be in store for a big afternoon in Week 17. On Wednesday afternoon, Patriots cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) all missed practice, while Jonathan Jones (chest) was limited. That leaves two healthy cornerbacks at the moment: Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant.
Alabama OC Bill O’Brien: No contact with Patriots since April
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, whose two-year contract with the school expires after this season, said Wednesday he has not spoken to anyone with the New England Patriots since he visited their facility in April. “I wish them well in their last, however many games they have left,” O’Brien...
Patriots QB Mac Jones responds to ‘dirty’ player criticisms after Eli Apple block
FOXBOROUGH — For the first time in Mac Jones’ career, he’s been fined by the league. In Saturday’s loss to the Bengals, Jones dove at cornerback Eli Apple’s legs being behind the play as linebacker Germaine Pratt ran a potential turnover into the end zone. The league deemed the block illegal and docked Jones $11,139. Beyond that, Apple blasted him afterwards, calling it a “dirty play” and saying he’s seen the quarterback cross the line before.
Patriots might be without one of their most dynamic players this weekend
The Patriots loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was costly in more ways than one. Standout rookie Marcus Jones made an impact in all three phases, but the third-round pick’s impact came with a cost. On Wednesday, Jones missed the first Patriots practice of the week due to a concussion. That likely means that the 24-year-old is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and there’s a strong probability he’ll miss Sunday’s game against Miami.
Patriots missing rookie playmaker Marcus Jones, 5 others at Wednesday’s practice
FOXBOROUGH — Add Marcus Jones to the list of injured Patriots. New England was missing their most electrifying playmaker at Wednesday’s practice, along with Jack Jones, Jalen Mills, DeVante Parker, Jonnu Smith and Yodny Cajuste. Marcus Jones was banged up after recovering a fumble late in a Christmas Eve loss to the Bengals, but returned to the game.
Kyle Van Noy: ‘Relationships’ are biggest difference between Bill Belichick, Brandon Staley
As a veteran linebacker, Kyle Van Noy has seen quite a contrast in coaching styles. After being released by Bill Belichick last spring, Van Noy signed with the Chargers and 40-year-old Brandon Staley, who recently went viral for a very yoga-centric pregame routine on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. On The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday, Van Noy was asked to compare his two most recent coaches, one old school and another new age.
Former Patriots: Stephon Gilmore disciplined for ‘a little dirty hit’
While many families went home for the holidays, the NFL was still rolling along, with many former New England Patriots players in action. Here’s a rundown of how some familiar faces fared this past week:. CB Stephon Gilmore (Colts) It’s been a tough couple of weeks for Gilmore’s Colts....
Is Patriots QB Mac Jones really getting a ‘dirty’ reputation among NFL defenders? (Mailbag)
We’re running a mailbag on Thursdays during the season. If you have questions on the Patriots, NFL, or want gripe about past answers, email cmason@masslive.com or tweet @bychrismason. Now let’s get to this week’s questions!. Happy week after Festivus, Chris. Local sports radio talk appears to have...
Patriots coaching rumors: Bill O’Brien reunion ‘probably gonna happen’ (report)
The rumblings of a Bill O’Brien reunion with the New England Patriots are gaining more steam as the days go on. The latest fuel to be thrown on the fire comes from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday. Curran reports that, according to sources he’s talked to, the Patriots would “absolutely” want O’Brien back on the staff and that a deal could already be in the works.
Patriots QB Mac Jones will reportedly be fined for ‘dirty’ hit
Mac Jones won’t just be spending money on his family, friends and loved ones this holiday season. According to ProFootballTalk, Jones is being fined $11,139 for his low block on Eli Apple. This marks the fine in the Patriots quarterback’s NFL career. The play drew criticism from Apple after the Cincinnati Bengals win and has since drawn the ire of those around the NFL.
NFL best bets, Patriots-Dolphins picks against the spread for Week 17
Against all odds, the Patriots still control their own playoff destiny. New England just needs to win their next two games — vs. Miami, at Buffalo — and they’re in. Easier said than done, but the Patriots will catch a break on Sunday and see Dolphins backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, as Tua Tagovailoa is back in the concussion protocol.
