The rumblings of a Bill O’Brien reunion with the New England Patriots are gaining more steam as the days go on. The latest fuel to be thrown on the fire comes from Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston during an appearance on WEEI Tuesday. Curran reports that, according to sources he’s talked to, the Patriots would “absolutely” want O’Brien back on the staff and that a deal could already be in the works.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO