Cardinal Blase Cupich to visit Lurie children's Hospital on Christmas Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a celebration through music and words on Wednesday at the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center.It marked the third day of Kwanzaa with an event for all ages, encouraging families to learn more about the holiday and its traditions.Each day of the week-long holiday highlights a specific principle.Wednesday's focus was on collective work and responsibility.
In Chicago, you don't have to see the wounds of gun violence to experience the pain of living through it, especially when you are young. CBS News first met Jacari Brown, Jeremiah Bell, Dejanae Polk and Teshyra Winters in 2014 at Marillac House, a West Side community center. At the time, they ranged in age from 9 to 15. Since then, gun violence has continued to shape their lives. "I think Chicago has been labeled helpless by the nation," Polk recently told CBS News. Bell, the youngest, lost his father when he was shot while going to the store. Bell said he doesn't...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Happening Monday, the Bronzeville Children's Museum is kicking off Kwanzaa. The museum is celebrating Umoja, which means "unity" and it's one of the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Families and children are invited to come out and enjoy music, crafts and more.The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 this afternoon.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- While temps are getting warmer, the Salvation Army says last week's winter blast amplified their need for winter coats.They are collecting coats now through Feb. 15. New and gently used coats can be dropped off at all Jewel-Osco locations.Anyone who needs a coat can contact the Salvation Army.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy from Chicago is under arrest for allegedly stealing a car from a dealership in Elmhurst.Prosecutors said early Monday morning, the teen was in a car, parked on the side of a road. After an officer drove up behind it, the teen sped off, leading police on a high-speed chase.Police say the car was stolen hours earlier. The 13-year-old faces several charges.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating a burglary at a church in Lincoln Park.It happened late Monday night at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish on Webster - just west of Halsted.CPD tells us someone pried open a window and once inside took cash from a safe and a donation bin.No one is in custody.
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Huge icicles were cascading down the side of a senior living home in Joliet.The city said it's the result of burst pipes, a fear all too familiar for home and business owners as the big thaw begins.CBS 2's Sara Machi went to the facility to check it out.A crew came in with a cherry picker basket hammering the icicles into smaller pieces until they fell away.The front door was blocked off with signs directing people to use another entrance. CBS 2 spoke to some folks who said they've been through one issue after another because of...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were shot while they were in a rideshare vehicle early Thursday morning.Chicago police tell us someone in a silver car fired shots into that rideshare vehicle around 2 a.m. near 71st and State in Park Manor.The passengers were two 18-year-old men.Both men were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department. One of the passengers was struck in the back and is in serious condition. The other was hit in the right shoulder and is in good condition.No one is in custody.Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The University of Illinois is raising cancer awareness with a free movie.The school's cancer center will host a screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."The goal of the screening is to raise awareness of colorectal cancer and encourage people to get screened. You may remember, this is the same cancer the late Chadwick Boseman battled before he died in 2020. The show starts today at 5:30 p.m. at the Icon Theater in the Roosevelt Collection in the South Loop.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital this morning after he was beaten on a CTA Red Line train.It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday near State and Monroe.Chicago police say a 26-year-old man was beaten, kicked, and hit in the face with a bottle by several men. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he's expected to be okay. Three people were taken into custody after the incident.Police are still investigating.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The holiday fun isn't over at the Brookfield Zoo.Holiday Magic Lights Festival runs through Saturday, New Year's Eve. The display features two million lights and many are synchronized to music.Bring your camera to get the perfect holiday picture. There's also a skating rink, made from a kind of slippery plastic -- not ice.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- South Side residents were fired up Wednesday night after they were left in the dark about plans to turn a school in their Woodlawn neighborhood into a shelter for migrants. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been fighting to get the truth from the city for months about the reported plans for a migrant shelter at the former Wadsworth Elementary School and later University of Chicago Charter School, at 6420 S. University Ave. The city had said there were no plans to turn the old school into a migrant shelter, despite construction work being done there and documents...
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman who traveled to Chicago for the Bears-Bills game last Saturday before having to drive back because of weather-related travel issues is home, well almost.Kristen Kimmick had to delay her trip home because of the major storm hitting Buffalo this week.After driving all day on Monday, she made it to a Buffalo suburb, but can't get to her home in the city.She said the military is giving tickets to anyone trying to drive into Buffalo.So, while she's still stuck for now, she's at least a lot closer to home.
CHICAGO (CBS) – The village of Schaumburg is moving ahead with plans to build a giant new entertainment district.Sources confirmed the village is finalizing the purchase of a chunk of land next to the Schaumburg Convention Center and Renaissance Hotel.Some of that space will be used to build Andretti Indoor Karting and Games.If it's anything like Andretti's other locations, it will include a go-kart track, laser tag, bowling, and a full restaurant and bar.The village trustees still must approve the sale.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- First, the pipes burst at a Chicago Housing Authority high-rise – sending water everywhere.Then, the seniors who live in there say the heat went out.On Tuesday night, they told CBS 2's Jermont Terry the conditions in the building are horrible.There are nearly 200 units in the 17-story Albany Terrace Apartments seniors' housing building, at 3030 W. 21st Pl. in the South Lawndale community. Many of the people living in the building are using extreme and dangerous measures to keep warm inside their own apartments."We're going through hell," said resident Rosemary Coleman. "It is freezing."Coleman is not talking...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of a murdered South Chicago woman is outraged that the man charged with killing her is set to be released on his own recognizance, because his case was not brought to trial fast enough.Only on 2, Suzanne Le Mignot has the story of the family's heartbreak."It was pretty hurtful. It was definitely something that we were not expecting," Ebony Peel said of the impending release of Drew Carter III in the kidnapping and murder case involving her sister-in-law, Jessica Flores. Carter is awaiting trial in Flores' murder. The mother of six was reported missing in...
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) – A closely-knit community in the western suburbs is still trying to make sense of a devastating fire that destroyed their church.It happened in Maywood where New Life in Christ Bible Church once stood, but now lies a burnt out, hollow frame and plenty of heartache.CBS 2's Andrew Ramos went there to All Tuesday long, parishioners past and present, and even members of the community who heard about the fire were stopping by to catch a glimpse of the aftermath."Many people were married in this church," said Marvin Wiley, a former pastor. "They were buried from this...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Southwest Airlines flight from Midway International Airport to Phoenix was diverted to Milwaukee Wednesday due to a mechanical concern.Southwest reported the potential mechanical issue involved one of the aircraft's flaps. The plane left Midway at 12:45 p.m. and landed safely at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, where it was taken out of service.Another plane will get the passengers to Phoenix, Southwest said.This incident coincidentally happened as Southwest Airlines has ben canceling thousands of flights over the past several days – in the wake of a massive winter storm that wrecked holiday travel plans across the U.S. According to tracking service Flight Aware, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from Southwest, which scrubbed more than 2,500 flights before 7 a.m. The airline also scrubbed more than 2,300 flights set for Thursday as it tried to restore order to its mangled schedule.Numerous travelers have also been separated from their baggage, leaving piles of unclaimed suitcases at airports such as Midway.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- From snow and blistering cold last week, we're now getting a break with above average temperatures, but the extreme change brought out a couple of people to come out and enjoy the weather.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from Flossmoor where neighbors took advantage of their outdoor skating rink, where there's is a big difference from a couple of days when it was unbearable to stand outside.CBS 2 found a couple of people skating Wednesday when a balmy 40 degrees brought out a few people to skate in Flossmoor, like 10-year-old Thomas Snyder, who came to practice his...
Comments / 1