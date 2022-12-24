Holy Name Cathedral hosting in person, live broadcast of Midnight Mass

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, the seven night celebration honoring African American culture and traditions.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray shows us how it's being celebrated in our area. "Do you remember what the colors mean we talked about this morning?"As Christmas and Hanukkah comes to an end, Kwanzaa is just beginning."Too often we think of the holidays as vacation, food and gifts. That's the opposite of what Kwanzaa is actually about. And it's really about grounding ourselves in the seven principles," said Gilo Kwesilogan, who brought his son.The seven principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative...
