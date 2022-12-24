ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Name Cathedral hosting in person, live broadcast of Midnight Mass

By CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

Holy Name Cathedral hosting midnight mass tonight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Midnight Mass will take place at Holy Name Cathedral.

The archbishop will preside over the first live broadcast since the beginning of the pandemic.

Doors open at 11 p.m. at the cathedral near State and Superior Street.

