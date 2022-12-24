Man Dies at Scene of 5 Freeway Single-Vehicle Crash Possibly Result of Medical Emergency

Mission Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was pronounced deceased after attempts to save his life when his vehicle was located in the slow lane on the 5 Freeway Friday night.

Oscar Sol / KNN

California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call on Dec. 23, around 9:52 p.m., regarding an SUV solo vehicle crash northbound 5 Freeway just north of San Fernando Mission on-ramp in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles.

Per California Highway Patrol Officer Herreria interviewed at the scene by Key News Network, the vehicle was blocking the slow lane and upon arrival of CHP, the Los Angeles Fire Department was observed performing CPR on the solo occupant of the vehicle who was then pronounced deceased.

“It appears that there’s a medical emergency at this time… it’s also under investigation,” said Herreria, who described the deceased individual as a male Hispanic adult, approximately 65 years of age.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were also at the scene assisting CHP.

Medical Examiner and Coroner arrived at the scene around 12:05 a.m.

CHP issued a SigAlert that closed two lanes on the freeway while officers conducted their investigation.

Oscar Sol, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network