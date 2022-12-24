Read full article on original website
Related
The Next Google Chrome Update Could Be Here Soon, With A Long Overdue Feature
Chrome has a couple of major enhancements coming in version 110 As a result, it will be rolling out the new features a week ahead of time in a limited release.
Huge Google Pixel Leak Spills Android Roadmap Secrets Through 2025
Google has big plans for the Pixel series, including everything from the anticipated Pixel foldable to the elimination of yearly A-series variants.
How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones
Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
How To Turn On Mastodon's Hidden Dark Mode
During Musk's takeover of Twitter, rival microblogging platform Mastodon gained a lot of users. On April 25, 2022, the day Twitter shook hands on Musk's $44 billion deal, the number of active users on Mastodon increased to the extent that its servers struggled to take the load. In October, the decentralized platform had about 300,000 users, skyrocketing to over 8.5 million in December 2022 (via nbcnews.com). Every time Twitter throws a new tantrum at the internet, Mastodon gets new users. For instance, after the mass layoffs at Twitter, Mastodon was bringing in more than 5,000 new users for a couple of days.
The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives
If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
One Easy Resolution for 2023? Delete All of Your Unread Emails With Just a Couple of Clicks
How many times have you simply left all of your unimportant or promotional emails unread? Then, they pile up into a long scrolling list that you don't have the time to go through and delete. What if you could clear out that endless list in just a matter of seconds? Luckily, there is an easy way to do just that! Here's what you need to know about how to delete your unread emails in Gmail.
Today's Wordle Answer #556 – December 27, 2022 Solution And Hints
It's Wordle time again and today's might be a tough one, especially if you're still sleeping off annual holiday dinners. Hints and the answer await you.
Musk Expands Twitter Blue Perks With More Visibility And Longer Video Uploads
Twitter rolled out two new features for the eight-dollar Twitter Blue tier including promoted replies and longer videos. We have all the details.
Samsung Has Big Upgrade Plans For The Galaxy S24's Telephoto Camera
Despite being over a month away from the Galaxy S23 lineup's probable launch date, an insider has revealed big changes may be coming to the S24's cameras.
Blackmagic's Powerful Video Editing Tool DaVinci Resolve Now Supports Apple iPads
The excellent DaVinci Resolve editing software is finally coming to M1 and M2 iPads, bringing high quality video editing and post-production on the go.
Hidden Xbox Series X|S Features That Will Make Your Console Even Better
Your new Xbox has a collection of features that can improve your experience in at-home gaming: -- from controller button remapping to break reminders.
LG's 2023 Soundbars Include A Model Designed For The Brand's C3 OLEDs
LG will introduce three new soundbars at CES 2023, including a new high-end model designed to work with LG TVs. We have all the details for you.
Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras
Mobile photography has always been a controversial topic among photographers. While many folks welcome new technology and a new medium — evidenced by countless guides on taking the best smartphone photos — some old-school photographers are hesitant to embrace the format with open arms. Now that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, we all have instant access to a camera at a moment's notice. And, thanks to ever-changing advancements in tech, we see improvements in resolution, zoom, and shooting modes with the release of every hot new phone. Still, there are shortfalls. No matter how much the smartphone evolves, there remain things it simply cannot do — or do particularly well.
Apple's Next External Display Rumored To Feature Mini-LED Technology
In the history of contemporary computing, Apple put itself on a pedestal when it comes to display technology. Everything from the relatively diminutive iPhone to the MacBook and iMac Pro have all had bright, accurate displays throughout their proliferation. While the rest of the industry has largely caught up, and...
LG's Smartphone Camera Module Is All Zoom, No Bump
LG Innotek is bringing a new telephoto camera lens to smartphones, potentially substituting multi-lens camera modules with smaller, smarter technology.
Garmin Venu Sq2 Review: Smartwatch Battery For Days
The Garmin Venu Sq2 is a highly decent smartwatch with a battery that lasts so long, it'll make you forget that you're wearing a smartwatch.
Tips For Choosing The Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Choosing the right mechanical keyboard for you can be daunting, but ultimately very rewarding. He have some tips to help you pick the best keyboard you can.
These Phones Will Lose WhatsApp Support In 2023
Popular messaging service WhatsApp is ending support for a large range of devices from January 1, 2023. Older Android and iOS devices will be affected by the decision, which the company says is because they have the fewest number of people still using them. WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is one of the world's most popular messaging services and allows both iOS and Android users to communicate with each other without encountering the problems that come with SMS and MMS messaging.
The Audi Mid-Engine Supercar Concept We Wish Made It To Production
Audi pulled a fakeout back in 1991 when it unveiled it's first supercar concept, which had a stunning aerodynamic design, but introduced an imaginary engine.
How To Factory Reset Your Steam Deck
Valve's Steam Deck puts the power of a gaming PC into a handheld, but like all computers it can go wrong. Here's how to reset it to box-fresh condition.
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0