How To Copy And Paste On Android Phones

Android devices have come a long way since their launch in 2008, constantly adding and refining features. The first phone to debut the Android operating system was the T-Mobile G1, also called HTC Dream. It came with 192MB of RAM, supported 3G connectivity, and ran on a Qualcomm chipset. The first iPhone came out a year earlier in 2007, but the G1 had quite a few advantages, including a notification drawer, a customizable home screen, and the ability to copy and paste text, which the iPhone didn't get until 2009 (per Engadget). That's right, this feature has been present on Android since the beginning, over 15 years ago, and it's here to stay.
How To Turn On Mastodon's Hidden Dark Mode

During Musk's takeover of Twitter, rival microblogging platform Mastodon gained a lot of users. On April 25, 2022, the day Twitter shook hands on Musk's $44 billion deal, the number of active users on Mastodon increased to the extent that its servers struggled to take the load. In October, the decentralized platform had about 300,000 users, skyrocketing to over 8.5 million in December 2022 (via nbcnews.com). Every time Twitter throws a new tantrum at the internet, Mastodon gets new users. For instance, after the mass layoffs at Twitter, Mastodon was bringing in more than 5,000 new users for a couple of days.
The 10 Best MacBook Pro Alternatives

If you want a MacBook Pro alternative that runs Windows, there are quite a few options. Here are the 10 best MacBook Pro alternatives you can buy right now.
Parade

One Easy Resolution for 2023? Delete All of Your Unread Emails With Just a Couple of Clicks

How many times have you simply left all of your unimportant or promotional emails unread? Then, they pile up into a long scrolling list that you don't have the time to go through and delete. What if you could clear out that endless list in just a matter of seconds? Luckily, there is an easy way to do just that! Here's what you need to know about how to delete your unread emails in Gmail.
Digital Camera Features We'll Never See In Smartphone Cameras

Mobile photography has always been a controversial topic among photographers. While many folks welcome new technology and a new medium — evidenced by countless guides on taking the best smartphone photos — some old-school photographers are hesitant to embrace the format with open arms. Now that everyone has a smartphone in their pocket, we all have instant access to a camera at a moment's notice. And, thanks to ever-changing advancements in tech, we see improvements in resolution, zoom, and shooting modes with the release of every hot new phone. Still, there are shortfalls. No matter how much the smartphone evolves, there remain things it simply cannot do — or do particularly well.
Apple's Next External Display Rumored To Feature Mini-LED Technology

In the history of contemporary computing, Apple put itself on a pedestal when it comes to display technology. Everything from the relatively diminutive iPhone to the MacBook and iMac Pro have all had bright, accurate displays throughout their proliferation. While the rest of the industry has largely caught up, and...
These Phones Will Lose WhatsApp Support In 2023

Popular messaging service WhatsApp is ending support for a large range of devices from January 1, 2023. Older Android and iOS devices will be affected by the decision, which the company says is because they have the fewest number of people still using them. WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is one of the world's most popular messaging services and allows both iOS and Android users to communicate with each other without encountering the problems that come with SMS and MMS messaging.
