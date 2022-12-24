Rams vs. Broncos Christmas Day Preview

With quarterback Baker Mayfield leading the team, the Los Angeles Rams host the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day from Sofi Stadium.

Before the season, this Christmas Day meeting was expected to be a late-season battle between two potential Super Bowl contenders... instead, the equally-disappointing Broncos (4-10) will have a chance to hand LA its 11th loss.

Los Angeles is officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Broncos are fresh off a win over the plummeting Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams' (4-10) season has continued its seemingly uncontrollable tailspin with a depleted roster as Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are all on the injured reserve list. Mayfield will start at quarterback and hope to bring life to disappointing season.

“This has been a real struggle in a lot of instances, a lot of adversity that we’ve gone through," said Rams coach Sean McVay . "But I think what we’ve seen from our guys is that they’re going to continue to battle. They’re going to finish up these last three games the right way, with the right mindset and mentality.”

NOT-SO-FUN FACT: LA (4-10) now matches the 1999 Broncos (6-10) for the most losses in the following season by a defending Super Bowl champion.

RECORDS: L.A. Rams (4-10) at Denver Broncos (4-10)

ODDS: The Rams are 2.5-point underdogs vs. Broncos.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 25, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sofi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

TV/RADIO: CBS | ESPN LA 710 AM | 93.1 JACK FM | TU LIGA

THE FINAL WORD: Rams running back Cam Akers vows for a championship effort despite elimination:

“We can (urinate) in other people’s coffee or cornflakes,” Akers said after the loss to the Packers, per the Los Angeles Daily News. “So if we can, we’re going to do that. We’re gonna play the last three games like it’s the championship.”

