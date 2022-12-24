ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast

People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
Robbie Newport

What is the Oregon Outback?

For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video

Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT

My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings

(Astoria, Oregon) – Give it a minute and things just may change with this set of storms hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast. A whole new set of conditions along with various warnings from the northern tips of Washington down through Brookings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds up to 85 mph are likely for some areas, and incredibly high surf at 20 feet to 35 feet is set to clobber much of the Pacific Northwest shoreline. (Graphic above: Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Cape Disappointment shot courtesy Kris Hurrl; Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
Weekday Wrap: No Oregon substations attacked over weekend, meat plant and ranchers expand tracking with federal grant

Oregon utilities report no substation attacks over holiday weekend. Oregon power providers say they did not detect any attacks on substations over the holiday weekend. Both Portland General Electric and the Bonneville Power Administration confirmed Tuesday that their facilities were undisturbed. That’s after four substations near Tacoma, Washington, documented intentional attacks that left around 15,000 people without power on Christmas morning. Power companies in Oregon and Washington have seen a rise in attacks on the power grid this year. States on the East Coast have also seen attacks in recent months. It is not clear if the attacks are connected, but law enforcement say they are investigating. (OPB Staff)
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains psilocybin facilitators

At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music. They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first U.S. state to offer controlled use of the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms to the public.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation

PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
Oregon commercial crabbing delayed again to mid-January

After missing out on fresh Oregon Dungeness crab for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, shellfish lovers will have to set their eyes on Super Bowl weekend to buy the fresh crustaceans. State shellfish managers are now eyeing Jan. 15 for the start of Oregon’s most lucrative ocean fishery to...
