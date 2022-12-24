Read full article on original website
Man Marvels at "Spiritual Energy" of Gorgeous Oregon Cliff Formation
How did that get there?
4 dead, including child, when strong winds topple trees onto vehicles in Oregon
Oregon State Police say four people were killed in two separate crashes occurring during a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon farmworkers will soon earn overtime, designs unveiled for Washougal waterfront project
A hotly debated bill that requires agricultural employers to pay their workers overtime takes effect Jan. 1, and some are already looking for ways to get around it. Some farmers have said they plan to cut hours or to mechanize some of their processes. Anne Krahmer-Steinkamp, a blueberry farmer in...
‘Massive waves,’ 70-mph wind slam Oregon Coast amid PNW storm
Power outages and flooding have rocked the north Oregon coast as a storm blankets the region with wind and rain.
Wind and flooding shutter state parks on Oregon coast
People planning to do some winter storm watching on the coast might want to reconsider. State parks up and down the Oregon coast closed Tuesday morning as high winds and rain battered the region. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced several closures around 9 a.m., and more could come in throughout the day.
These Iconic 'Twilight' Filming Locations Actually Exist In Oregon & They're Free To Visit
The Twilight saga quickly became a global literature phenomenon and the movies were no different. The popularity brought stardom to the actors and gave fans another reason to fall in love with the sci-fi town. In fact, you can still visit the set locations. Although the harrowing story of vampires...
What is the Oregon Outback?
For visitors to the Oregon Outback scenic byway, it may seem like they are in the middle of nowhere, yet occasionally, they'll come across a small town that proves people actually do live here.
Rain brings increased risk of landslides in NW Oregon, state geologists warn
The heavy rains washing over the Pacific Northwest this week could cause landslides along steep hillsides and “debris flows” in areas burned by recent wildfires, the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries warns.
hereisoregon.com
How to hunt for mushrooms on the Oregon coast: Peak Northwest video
Dane Osis stopped at a nondescript point along the paved pathway through the forest, guiding us toward the underbrush of the dense coastal forest. “Just head up this trail over here,” the park ranger said, pointing to a nondescript patch of dense underbrush. “Not much of a trail really.”
thetrek.co
Finishing at the Oregon Border: My Last 24 Hours on the PCT
My last 24 hours on trail were rough. My friend Sol and I were trying to finish off a fire closure that had recently reopened. Flip-flopping all summer meant I had already finished all of Washington, all of California but a small sliver by the Oregon border, and nearly all of Oregon. All that was left was the stretch between Etna and Ashland that had been closed by a wildfire when I’d attempted hiking it over the summer. Finishing it off would mark the completion of my thru hike.
thatoregonlife.com
High Wind Warnings, Flood Warnings In Effect In Many Parts Of Oregon Tonight
Last night saw gale warnings, high sea warnings, and wind warnings across Oregon. Some of these warnings are still in effect tonight on December 27th, 2022 and into tomorrow December 28th, 2022. New warnings tonight include flood warnings and flooding along the coast and on several rivers. Flood Warnings In...
beachconnection.net
Storm Update: Monster Waves and Winds for Oregon / Washington Coast; Many Warnings
(Astoria, Oregon) – Give it a minute and things just may change with this set of storms hitting the Oregon coast and Washington coast. A whole new set of conditions along with various warnings from the northern tips of Washington down through Brookings have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS). Winds up to 85 mph are likely for some areas, and incredibly high surf at 20 feet to 35 feet is set to clobber much of the Pacific Northwest shoreline. (Graphic above: Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Cape Disappointment shot courtesy Kris Hurrl; Shore Acres courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast)
KDRV
ODFW changing wild winter steelhead fishing requirements in the new year
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Right now, there are new requirements to the steelhead angling regulations. This new season, which runs from January 1 to April 30, anglers who want to keep wild winter steelhead in the Rogue and South Coast Rivers have to abide by a new regulation. For...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: No Oregon substations attacked over weekend, meat plant and ranchers expand tracking with federal grant
Oregon utilities report no substation attacks over holiday weekend. Oregon power providers say they did not detect any attacks on substations over the holiday weekend. Both Portland General Electric and the Bonneville Power Administration confirmed Tuesday that their facilities were undisturbed. That’s after four substations near Tacoma, Washington, documented intentional attacks that left around 15,000 people without power on Christmas morning. Power companies in Oregon and Washington have seen a rise in attacks on the power grid this year. States on the East Coast have also seen attacks in recent months. It is not clear if the attacks are connected, but law enforcement say they are investigating. (OPB Staff)
thatoregonlife.com
Gale Warning, Possible 20 Foot Waves On Oregon Coast For Next Two Days
2022 is set to go out with a bang on the Oregon Coast as 20+ foot waves are predicted to roll in starting on Monday December 26th, 2022. If you are planning on visiting the beaches, be careful. There are currently gale and storm warnings up and down the Oregon...
Where to Whale Watch in Depoe Bay
Depoe Bay: The Best Place in Oregon to Whale Watch. Have you ever wondered where the best place to whale watch is? Maybe you are like most locals who wait anxiously to receive that text message saying where the Orcas are today?
opb.org
Have a safe trip: Oregon trains psilocybin facilitators
At a woodsy retreat center in Oregon, some 30 men and women are seated or lying down, masks covering their eyes and listening to serene music. They are among the first crop of students being trained how to accompany patients tripping on psilocybin, as Oregon prepares to become the first U.S. state to offer controlled use of the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms to the public.
Power outages in Oregon on Tuesday worst in the nation
PORTLAND, Ore. — Power outages in Oregon were the worst in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to a website that tracks power failures across the country. Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark, as strong winds and heavy rain from a storm hit Oregon. The website,...
Oregon commercial crabbing delayed again to mid-January
After missing out on fresh Oregon Dungeness crab for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, shellfish lovers will have to set their eyes on Super Bowl weekend to buy the fresh crustaceans. State shellfish managers are now eyeing Jan. 15 for the start of Oregon’s most lucrative ocean fishery to...
spokanepublicradio.org
Lighting the way for 150 years: Oregon coast lighthouse prepares for sesquicentennial
The stewards of Oregon's tallest lighthouse are sprucing up the popular landmark on Oregon's central coast for its 150th anniversary in 2023. The 93-foot tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse was completed in 1872, but the lamp on top wasn't lit until the following year because of a 19th century version of, get this, supply chain problems.
