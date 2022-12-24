ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Kamiah Fire-Rescue Honors Jody Dow as 'Firefighter of the Year'

KAMIAH - Kamiah Fire-Rescue has announced that Jody Dow has been honored as 'Firefighter of the Year.'. Dow, who has two years of service with Kamiah Fire-Rescue, is also in his 7th year teaching at Kamiah High School. He has also been very Involved in the Community, Church & Kamiah Fire-Rescue where he began as a "driver" in 2020 & learned how to be a pump operator.
KAMIAH, ID
Big Country News

US12 Closed East of Kooskia due to Avalanche Danger

KOOSKIA - Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia were closed Monday at 3 p.m. PT due to considerable avalanche hazard. The Idaho Transportation Department said Monday morning that it is unknown when the road will reopen. The gates near Fish Creek and Saddle Camp Road have been...
KOOSKIA, ID
Big Country News

Orofino Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in Idaho County

KOOSKIA, ID - On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Kooskia, ID. While speaking with the driver, Idaho County K9 Millie, who is on her second week of patrol, performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy