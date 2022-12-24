Read full article on original website
Related
Kamiah Fire-Rescue Honors Jody Dow as 'Firefighter of the Year'
KAMIAH - Kamiah Fire-Rescue has announced that Jody Dow has been honored as 'Firefighter of the Year.'. Dow, who has two years of service with Kamiah Fire-Rescue, is also in his 7th year teaching at Kamiah High School. He has also been very Involved in the Community, Church & Kamiah Fire-Rescue where he began as a "driver" in 2020 & learned how to be a pump operator.
KREM
Section of US-12 east of Kooskia to close at 3 p.m. PT today due to avalanche hazards
LEWISTON, Idaho — Monday at 3:00 p.m., several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia is closing due to high avalanche hazards. The gates at Fish Creek (milepost 126) and Saddle Camp Road (milepost 139) will also close due to avalanche hazards. The Idaho Transportation Department (IDT) and...
US12 Closed East of Kooskia due to Avalanche Danger
KOOSKIA - Several miles of U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia were closed Monday at 3 p.m. PT due to considerable avalanche hazard. The Idaho Transportation Department said Monday morning that it is unknown when the road will reopen. The gates near Fish Creek and Saddle Camp Road have been...
Spokane Couple Arrested in Nez Perce County on Drug and Theft Charges
LEWISTON - On Sunday, December 25, the Lewiston Police Department issued an alert to surrounding agencies for a 2022 Roadrunner Cargo trailer that was reported stolen out of Lewiston, ID. When the alert went out, an ISP Trooper patrolling near the Lewiston Hill on US95 observed the stolen trailer being...
Cottonwood Butte Ski Area, Bald Mountain Both Set to Open for 2022-23 Season on December 26
COTTONWOOD, ID - Cottonwood Butte Ski Area and Bald Mountain Ski Area, both located in north central Idaho, will officially open for the 2022-23 season on Monday, December 26, 2022. Cottonwood Butte Ski Area. The Cottonwood Butte Ski Area will open for the 2022-23 season on Monday, December 26 from...
Orofino Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Traffic Stop in Idaho County
KOOSKIA, ID - On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle in Kooskia, ID. While speaking with the driver, Idaho County K9 Millie, who is on her second week of patrol, performed an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted for the presence of narcotics, according to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office.
Idaho Fish & Game Seeking Information on Mule Deer Buck Shot and Left to Waste Near Lucile
LUCILE, ID - The Idaho Fish & Game is seeking more information on a 4x4 mule deer buck that was reportedly shot and left to waste near Lucile, ID sometime between the evening of December 13 and the morning of December 14. According to the IDFG, evidence at the scene...
Woman Arrested for Possession of Meth After Newly Graduated Idaho County K9 Alerts on Vehicle During Traffic Stop
IDAHO COUNTY - On the morning of Friday, December 23, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office were on Highway 13 conducting routine patrol when they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to a press release from the ICSO, during the stop newly graduated Idaho County K9...
No Injuries Reported After Truck Strikes Vehicle While Turning Into Harvest Foods Parking Lot
OROFINO - On Monday, December 19 at approximately 4:02 p.m., deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office and personnel with Rescue 3 responded to a crash in the parking lot of Harvest Foods along US Highway 12 in Orofino. According to an incident summary from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office,...
Alleged Altercation in Riggins Leads to Arrest of 29-Year-Old Man for Aggravated Battery
RIGGINS, ID - On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office responded to Riggins, ID after receiving the report of an altercation involving a vehicle that allegedly hit two people. After responding, deputies investigated the incident, which resulted in the arrest of a 29-year-old Riggins man.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0