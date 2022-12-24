KAMIAH - Kamiah Fire-Rescue has announced that Jody Dow has been honored as 'Firefighter of the Year.'. Dow, who has two years of service with Kamiah Fire-Rescue, is also in his 7th year teaching at Kamiah High School. He has also been very Involved in the Community, Church & Kamiah Fire-Rescue where he began as a "driver" in 2020 & learned how to be a pump operator.

