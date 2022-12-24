Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Glasford prepares for water shutoff
GLASFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– The village of Glasford will be without water for several hours on Wednesday, Dec. 28, due to a main pipe leak. The water will shut off at 8 a.m. and be back on by 11 a.m. to noon. A boil order will be in effect for three days afterward but is safe for showering and laundry.
Central Illinois Proud
Displaced by house fire? Red Cross can help.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Volunteers from the American Red Cross were able to provide assistance to those affected by house fires in Central Illinois. According to a Red Cross press release, 16 individuals from seven home fires across Chandlerville, Chillicothe, East Peoria, and Peoria received essential items to meet immediate needs after a fire, including health and mental health services and one-on-one support.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Deep freeze breaks pipes, flooding homes, schools and business across Central Illinois
URBANA – After a week in the deep freeze, crews are responding to dozens of broken pipes across Central Illinois. The city of Decatur says services like meter checks are being delayed because of more than 15 water main breaks since last week’s cold snap. A Winter Storm plunged temperatures below freezing for several days in the week before Christmas weekend 2022. Chambana meteorologist Andrew Pritchard predicted winds on December 23 gusted to near 50 miles per hour, prompting dangerously cold wind chills of 35 to 40 degrees below zero. Crews in Decatur have also responded to more than 100 meter or pipe bursts inside homes. The city expects more emergencies as pipes continue to thaw.
Central Illinois Proud
Pet of the Week, December 28th
Meet Kin and Lola. These two were brought in when their previous owner discovered they were allergic. They’re still young and they’re ready to settle in to a new forever home. You can get more information on them with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Central Illinois Proud
State Farm Insurance claims piling up after winter storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The insurance claims have been pouring in at State Farm after last week’s snowstorm. “This is just the beginning. We still have several months to go and this is probably not going to be the last winter storm we see this year.” said spokesperson Heather Paul.
Central Illinois Proud
How to dispose of your Christmas tree in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — East Peoria residents have two options for disposing of live Christmas trees this year: put it in the trash, or recycle it. Here’s what you need to know for both options. Trees in the trash. East Peoria Public Works will pick up trees...
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
wmay.com
Overflow Shelter Serves As Warming Center
As a winter storm brings dangerously cold wind chills to Central Illinois, the city of Springfield says the city’s overflow shelter will be open around the clock through next Tuesday to provide relief from the cold. The shelter at 221 North 11th Street will be available for anyone in...
WAND TV
Body of missing Atwood woman found
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — A 20-year-old Atwood woman who had been missing since December 22 was found dead in a field west of Atwood. Karen Fennessy went missing during the evening of December 22 from her home in Atwood. The initial release from the Atwood Police Department said that she may have been suffering from a mental health issue.
Police locate missing Atwood woman
ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police said search volunteers reported they located an unresponsive female in a field west of Atwood on Tuesday. Responding officers determined the person was deceased and identified her as Karen Fennessy, the woman who has been missing since Thursday. An investigation is being conducted by the Atwood Police Department, Piatt […]
25newsnow.com
Santa makes 1st stop to a family who lost their home on Thanksgiving Day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - On the morning of Thanksgiving, one Peoria family’s life was instantly changed forever. A sudden turn of events led forced them to have to start building all over and a visit from Santa Claus renewed their strength in asking for help. “It was a...
Springfield business owners prepare to implement minimum wage increase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Some workers across the state could see an increase in their pay next month. Illinois’ minimum wage goes up to $13 an hour for most workers starting Jan. 1. “Minimum wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” Jane Flanagan, the Director at the Illinois Department of Labor, […]
ISP identifies driver in deadly I-74 Christmas crash
CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day. Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the […]
wmay.com
Investigators Still Searching For Possible Victims Of Goodwill Building Fire
Springfield fire investigators are still trying to determine if there are any victims in the rubble of the old Goodwill building after a Christmas Eve fire. Several squatters had been inside the building when the fire broke out early Saturday and were able to escape, but said others may have still been in the building. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says the condition of the structure, the weather, and the lack of availability of cadaver dogs have hampered search efforts.
Central Illinois Proud
Keeping the momentum up for your New Year’s resolutions
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With 2023 just a few days away, people are setting their New Year’s resolutions and goals. The momentum is high at the start of the year but as the days go on momentum can drop. Goals can range from becoming debt-free to improving your fitness life or traveling more.
Central Illinois Proud
Community Players Theatre Presents: “Sweat” | Good Day Central Illinois
The Community Players Theatre in Bloomington is celebrating its historic 100th season. They came on the show to tell us a little bit about their upcoming production of the show, Sweat. Sweat is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Lynn Nottage. It tackles themes of racism and white supremacy through...
Central Illinois Proud
Homicide charges in Peoria for fentanyl overdose
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman was charged with drug-induced homicide for delivering unlawful controlled substances. According to a Peoria County press release, 58-year-old Sharon Lucy was charged after Angela Price overdosed after consuming fentanyl delivered by Lucy. Her arraignment date is set for Dec. 29.
Crime Stoppers seeking 47-year-old Champaign woman with multiple warrants
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking assistance with a wanted suspect, 47-year-old Evelyn D. Bellamy. Police said Bellamy is 5’1”, weighs 185 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She has two warrants for her arrest, the first is for failure to appear- felon possession/ use of a weapon. […]
wglt.org
A Christmas miracle: The search for Bella the dog ends with a rescue
The frigid four-day search for a lost dog who wandered many miles across McLean County found its happy ending Thursday night – and the dog got a warm bath and some chicken nuggets. Bella, a Bernese Mountain Dog, escaped from her new foster home in Bloomington on Sunday night....
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bartonville Auto Shop damaged by Friday fire
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - It is unclear what caused an afternoon fire at a Bartonville auto shop. When a 25 News crew arrived, we could still see some smoke coming from the roof of DJ’s Tire and Auto Service on South Adams Street. We could also see what...
