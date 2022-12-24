Read full article on original website
Related
Wbaltv.com
Here are the places that received some of the most snow in the winter storm
A perilous and prolonged winter storm that barreled across the nation over the past week brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the U.S., as a major arctic blast plunged temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country. More than half the U.S. population went through a...
Wbaltv.com
Travel troubles: See how flight cancellations have left travelers across the US stranded
Video above: Travelers upset over Southwest cancellations, delays finding bags. Following a disastrous week of weather-related travel issues, flight cancellations and delays are continuing across the United States, leaving travelers, particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines, stranded. A day after most U.S. airlines had recovered from the storm, Southwest...
Comments / 0