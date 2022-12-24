Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.

