Details On Identity Of Swerve's Affiliate From AEW Dynamite

Fightful has learned all the details on the mystery man that appeared as one of Swerve Strickland's affiliates on AEW Dynamite. During the segment with Keith Lee, Swerve had Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man with braids and face tattoos attack Lee. Sources have indicated that the man is Granden Goetzman, who has been training for quite some time in preparation for his All Elite Wrestling debut.
Tony Khan X Grapsody: Cody Rhodes, WCW Comparisons, AEW Women's Division, ROH Plans, Gresham | Interview

The Grapsody team of Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) interview Tony Khan!. Grapsody can be seen every Saturday at Noon EST on Youtube.com/Fightful and Fightful.com!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
WASHINGTON STATE
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments

Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Emma Discusses Her WWE Return, Being Paired With Madcap Moss On-Screen

After five years away from WWE, Emma made her return to the company on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown, answering the open challenge of Ronda Rousey. Emma had been with WWE from 2011 when she was in FCW to 2017. She had a run in IMPACT Wrestling and on the Independent circuit after leaving WWE.
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023

A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be Apart Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match

Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
