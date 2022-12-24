Read full article on original website
Jade Cargill Wants To Defend Her TBS Championship Against Charlotte Flair, Flair Praises Cargill
Jade Cargill wants to wrestle Charlotte Flair and "The Queen" appears to be keeping a close eye on the inaugural AEW TBS Champion. Jade Cargill has been undefeated in AEW since her debut. At the start of 2022, she became the first-ever AEW TBS Champion and because of her dominance, she is the only woman to have ever held that prize as of this writing.
Details On Identity Of Swerve's Affiliate From AEW Dynamite
Fightful has learned all the details on the mystery man that appeared as one of Swerve Strickland's affiliates on AEW Dynamite. During the segment with Keith Lee, Swerve had Parker Boudreaux and a mystery man with braids and face tattoos attack Lee. Sources have indicated that the man is Granden Goetzman, who has been training for quite some time in preparation for his All Elite Wrestling debut.
Tony Khan X Grapsody: Cody Rhodes, WCW Comparisons, AEW Women's Division, ROH Plans, Gresham | Interview
The Grapsody team of Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) interview Tony Khan!. Grapsody can be seen every Saturday at Noon EST on Youtube.com/Fightful and Fightful.com!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
2022 Best & Worst Moments: CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Vince McMahon, Mandy Rose, More | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable looks back on the best and worst moments of 2022: from Sami Zayn's work with The Bloodline to CM Punk's explosive Brawl Out press conference and Vince McMahon's retirement and Mandy Rose's release. Joining host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) is Alicia Atout, Ella Jay and Connor Casey.
Fallon Henley Wins The Battle For The Bar, Wes Lee Retains | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on December 27, 2022:. - Kiana James faced Fallon Henley in the Battle for the Bar Match. In the closing moments, a botched distraction from Brooks Jensen cost James the match, and Henley capitalized, so her family held onto their bar. -...
Mia Yim Responding To Article On Her Saying Nice Things About Shelton: "Now This Don't Have To Be An Article"
Everything can be an article. To celebrate Shelton Benjamin's 20-year anniversary with WWE, the company uploaded a video of his highlights throughout the years along with comments from his peers including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and Mia Yim. Yim and Benjamin have a long-standing rivalry, but Yim, potentially against her...
Nyla Rose Talks Showing More Personality In AEW, Notes That It's Natural Evolution Of The Character
Nyla Rose talks her most recent character work in All Elite Wrestling. Since debuting as an original when the company was first formed back in 2019, Nyla Rose has done quite a bit in All Elite Wrestling. Although she first started out with a intimidating beast-like character, Rose has grown over the past few months into being more relatable type of a character.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022) Results: Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo, Battle For the Bar Match, Schism In Action.
WWE NXT (12/27/2022). - NXT North American Championship Match: Wes Lee (c) vs. Tony D'Angelo (w/ Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo). - Battle For The Bar: Fallon Henley (w/ Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs) vs. Kiana James (w/ Giovanna Eburneo). - Drew Gulak Host Seminar. - Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid &...
Tony Khan: Our Women's Roster Became More Diverse in 2022, A Lot Of Women Improved
Tony Khan talks the current state of the AEW women's division. Throughout 2022, both All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor have added plenty of talent to their already stacked roster. On the women's side of things, notable names such as Toni Storm, Athena, and Saraya have all joined the ranks of that division.
Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews, Trick Williams vs, Axiom, And More Set For 1/3 WWE NXT
Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes will clash on the January 3 episode of NXT. On the December 20 episode, Crews returned to NX and discussed his loss to NXT Champion bron Breakker at NXT Deadline. He made it clear that he intends to earn another title, and he got into a heated confrontation with Carmelo Hayes, as the former NXT North American Champion also wants a shot at the gold. On the December 27 episode, WWE announced that the two stars will face off next week.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (12/26): Athena, Dralistico, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the December 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (12/26) Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Karizma & Leva Bates.
North American Title Defense | WWE NXT Sour Graps 12/27/2022 | Full Show Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of WWE NXT, including:. - Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, & Odyssey Jones vs. The Schism. - Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo for the North American Title. - Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness....
Tony Khan Discusses Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure, Says That It Affected Multiple Departments
Tony Khan discusses Cody Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling. The wrestling world has been turned on its head multiple times in 2022, but one of the first shocking moments of the year came on February 15, when Cody Rhodes announced that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes, alongside The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), was considered to be a founding father of the company and was often featured in top programs on both AEW Dynamite and Rampage.
Emma Discusses Her WWE Return, Being Paired With Madcap Moss On-Screen
After five years away from WWE, Emma made her return to the company on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown, answering the open challenge of Ronda Rousey. Emma had been with WWE from 2011 when she was in FCW to 2017. She had a run in IMPACT Wrestling and on the Independent circuit after leaving WWE.
Report: Visa Problems For Tyson Fury Could Cause Him To Miss WWE Royal Rumble And WrestleMania
Reported plans for Tyson Fury in WWE. According to The US Sun, WWE had been "plotting" for Tyson Fury to make an appearance at WWE Royal Rumble and "had an eye on" a match for him at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, Fury is reportedly banned from entering the US after...
Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers Set For NXT New Year's Evil 2023
A new tag team match is set for NXT New Year's Evil. After weeks of postponing the match to make sure that all competitors would be at 100%, Indus Sher, the tandem of Veer Mahaan and Sanga will take on Julius and Brutus Creed live on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at NXT New Year's Evil.
Mike Mansury Reflects On Putting Together Talking Smack And Segment With The Miz And Bryan Danielson
In 2016, WWE premiered Talking Smack on the WWE Network. The SmackDown post-show was hosted by Renee Paquette (Renee Young in WWE) and SmackDown GM Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE). The show featured a wrap-up of SmackDown and included guests from the show. Speaking to Renee Paquette on The...
Baron Corbin: Triple H Likes To Slow Play Things, He Doesn't Just Waste People
Baron Corbin has seen a shift in presentation since Triple H took over creative in July. Corbin is now aligned with JBL and dubbed the Modern Day Wrestling God, and he is part of WWE Raw after previously being a mainstay on SmackDown. Corbin's relationship with Triple H dates back...
Sting: I've Plotted Out My Endgame; Darby Will Be Apart Of It, I Won't Have A Singles Match
Sting has an idea of what the endgame of his career looks like. Time and age often transcend the sport of pro wrestling, but this is most certainly the case when it comes to the living legend Sting. For nearly 40 years, Sting has been a force inside and outside of the squared circle, as he has competed in WWE, WCW, TNA/IMPACT, NWA, and AAA, along with All Elite Wrestling, where he currently resides.
WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27): Steel Cage Match Headlines
WWE held a live event on December 27 from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE SuperShow Holiday Tour From Atlanta, GA Results (12/27) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch went to a no contest when...
