ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Drunk Russian soldier beats commander to death aboard military train

A Russian soldier who was drafted as part of President Vladimir Putin’s unpopular mobilization effort got drunk and beat his commanding officer to death aboard a military train, according to court officials. The deadly attack took place last Friday in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia. According to investigators, the unnamed staff sergeant was sitting in a train car reserved for members of the military when he attacked a captain who had also been called up under the draft order. The officer was pronounced dead from his injuries at the Misyash train station. He has not been identified. The Magnitogorsk military court ruled that the...
Johnson City Press

French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support

KYIV, Ukraine — France’s defense minister on Wednesday pledged further military support for Ukraine, insisting his government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are also being made with Moscow to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion. Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said support...
Johnson City Press

Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday warned anew Ukraine that it must demilitarize, threatening further military action and falsely accusing Kyiv and the West of fueling the war that started with Moscow’s invasion. Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia —...

Comments / 0

Community Policy