Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Claims It Will 'Never' Run Out of Missiles After Ukraine Barrage
Dozens of Russian cruise missiles were fired at targets across Ukraine on Thursday, prompting power outages.
Drunk Russian soldier beats commander to death aboard military train
A Russian soldier who was drafted as part of President Vladimir Putin’s unpopular mobilization effort got drunk and beat his commanding officer to death aboard a military train, according to court officials. The deadly attack took place last Friday in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia. According to investigators, the unnamed staff sergeant was sitting in a train car reserved for members of the military when he attacked a captain who had also been called up under the draft order. The officer was pronounced dead from his injuries at the Misyash train station. He has not been identified. The Magnitogorsk military court ruled that the...
Biden admin bows slightly to European pressure in trade clash
The new electric vehicle tax credit provision in the Inflation Reduction Act has heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and other auto-producing countries.
Johnson City Press
French defense chief visits Ukraine, pledges more support
KYIV, Ukraine — France’s defense minister on Wednesday pledged further military support for Ukraine, insisting his government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are also being made with Moscow to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion. Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu said support...
Netanyahu formally returns as Israel's prime minister, protests ensue
Benjamin Netanyahu formally became prime minister of Israel again, starting his record-setting sixth term in leading the nation with arguably its most conservative government in ages.
Elaine Chao addresses Donald Trump's repeated use of "racist taunt" about her
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, generally have stayed mum when former President Donald Trump slams them online, but on Thursday she responded after her ex-boss repeated a racist nickname he has used for her before. When asked about it during a televised interview with...
Johnson City Press
Lavrov: Ukraine must demilitarize or Russia will do it
KYIV, Ukraine — Russia’s foreign minister on Tuesday warned anew Ukraine that it must demilitarize, threatening further military action and falsely accusing Kyiv and the West of fueling the war that started with Moscow’s invasion. Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia —...
Comments / 0