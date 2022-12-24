CALL/TIMES BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Burrillville turning over new leaf; North Smithfield, Mount St. Charles seek to make noise in Division III

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renna Media
Katie Ledden Signs with University of Rhode Island
On November 10, 2022, Katie Ledden, a Clark Resident and a Senior at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division 1 Basketball at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Ledden originally verbally committed to URI on November 1, 2021, but could not legally sign and formally commit until the recent NCAA National Signing Day of her senior year.
fallriverreporter.com
Former Fall River Police Commissioner, boxer, founder of PAL, Nero Farias passes away
Fall River – Nero Farias, age 92, passed away suddenly at Charlton Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 24, 2022. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Agostinho and Marianna (Pimental) Farias. He was the loving husband of Grace (Moniz) Farias for 38 years. Nero was...
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
Woman hit by car while crossing street in Warwick
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a car in Warwick Wednesday evening.
Crews respond to Providence rollover
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
theweektoday.com
Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash
DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCVB
Family driving rental to Boston for NHL Winter Classic after Southwest flights delayed
BOSTON — With the NHL Winter Classic set for Boston's Fenway Park in less than a week, one family — who was planning to fly to Boston on Southwest — is not letting the airline's meltdown stop them from getting to Beantown. Tim Maher and his family...
Heroux ‘Surprised’ After Touring New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail With Hodgson
Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux made an appearance on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight Tuesday evening a few hours after meeting with his former political rival and soon-to-be predecessor Sheriff Tom Hodgson and touring the jails and facilities that will be under Heroux's purview when he takes over on January 4. Heroux...
GoLocalProv
EDITORIAL: Departure of Police Chief Clements Is a Big Loss for City
Hugh Clements took over as Police Chief in Providence in July of 2011. He was first named acting chief after a GoLocal exposé uncovered former Police Chief Dean Esserman had hosted a party at his home, allowing high school students to drink and more. Clements was first named acting...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks
The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
Yawgoo Valley Ski Area is open for the season
There may not be snow on the ground if you look outside, but Yawgoo Valley Ski Area is officially open for the season!
GoLocalProv
Hugh Clements Leaving as Chief of Police, Paré Out, Union Head to Run Fire Department
On Tuesday, Mayor-elect Brett Smiley announced a complete changeover in the leadership of the Providence Police, Fire, and Public Safety departments. Hugh Clements, the Providence Police chief, is stepping down, and while he would not disclose his future plans, he will be making an announcement in the near future. The...
GoLocalProv
“Better Communication” Demanded From DOT by State Rep on Pell Bridge Realignment Project
Rhode Island State Rep. Lauren H. Carson is demanding that Department of Transportation officials "do a better job" communicating to the public about the day-to-day changes to traffic patterns. Carson issued the call to action after major temporary changes to the traffic pattern around the Pell Newport Bridge began last...
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Troopers arrest 24-year-old after weekend rollover crash on Route 95
State Troopers have arrested a driver who was reportedly involved in a crash over the weekend. Just after 7:45 a.m. this morning, Troopers with the Rhode Island State Police arrested 24-year-old Miguel Perez of Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Perez faces charges of Driving to Endanger Resulting in Personal Injury (three counts)...
GoLocalProv
Brawl at Providence School Involving 15 People Leads to 4 Students’ Arrests, Staff Assaulted
A fight at a Providence public charter school involving approximately 15 individuals — including adults — led to the arrest of four juveniles, GoLocal has learned. Providence police were called on Thursday afternoon to Charette Charter School on Westminster Street. According to police, chairs and tables had been...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
whatsupnewp.com
350-year-old Grist Mill in Westport sells for $550,000
Westport, MA – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of the iconic grist mill at 634 & 638 Adamsville Road for $550,000. Ellie Wickes, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Bold Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer.
Critically ill North Kingstown teen defies odds just in time for Christmas
The 17-year-old North Kingstown girl has spent the last few weeks battling pneumonia and the flu at Rhode Island Hospital.
Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo
Photo by(Los Muertos Crew) (PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) A day at the Roger Williams Zoo is filled with laughter, fun, and exciting animals, but for a family of four looking to spend the day, admission alone can easily cost over $50! That's why it is so exciting that for one day only, everyone who brings a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank will be able to access the zoological park for free!
