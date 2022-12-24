ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CALL/TIMES BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Burrillville turning over new leaf; North Smithfield, Mount St. Charles seek to make noise in Division III

By BRENDAN McGAIR / bmcgair@pawtuckettimes.com
Woonsocket Call
 5 days ago
Renna Media

Katie Ledden Signs with University of Rhode Island

On November 10, 2022, Katie Ledden, a Clark Resident and a Senior at Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ, signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play Division 1 Basketball at the University of Rhode Island (URI). Ledden originally verbally committed to URI on November 1, 2021, but could not legally sign and formally commit until the recent NCAA National Signing Day of her senior year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crews respond to Providence rollover

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Providence. Crews responded to the corner of Eddy and Blackstone streets around 9 a.m. and found the car on its roof. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear what led up to the crash. This is a […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
theweektoday.com

Dartmouth resident killed in Acushnet crash

DARTMOUTH – A 27-year-old Dartmouth man was killed in an Acushnet bicycle crash Dec. 22, according to social media reports. James Leandre was killed when the bicycle he was riding collided with a large truck, according to The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police Department welcomes eight new officers to their ranks

The Fall River Police Department has added to their ranks. FRPD welcomed the newest members of the Fall River Police Department. Pictured left to right, Jeffrey Louis, William Saddler, Clautino Monteiro, Jhonathan Delgado, Jacob Swenson, James Mello, Christopher Silvia and Wanda Otero-Sanchez. According to the Fall River Police Department, this...
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Fire breaks out in Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A fire broke out early Monday in a home in Cranston. Firefighters responded to the house on Scenic Drive at about 7 a.m. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. An NBC 10 News crew observed units from multiple municipalities at the scene.
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

350-year-old Grist Mill in Westport sells for $550,000

Westport, MA – Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of the iconic grist mill at 634 & 638 Adamsville Road for $550,000. Ellie Wickes, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller. Bold Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer.
WESTPORT, MA
Dianna Carney

Don't Miss Free Admission Day at Roger Williams Park Zoo

Photo by(Los Muertos Crew) (PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND) A day at the Roger Williams Zoo is filled with laughter, fun, and exciting animals, but for a family of four looking to spend the day, admission alone can easily cost over $50! That's why it is so exciting that for one day only, everyone who brings a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank will be able to access the zoological park for free!
PROVIDENCE, RI

