ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

In an age of abundance, our dopamine fixes (yes, like your phone) may be making us unhappy

Rates of depression and anxiety in America are on the rise, yet we live in an age of abundance and safety when compared to our happier ancestors. So, what’s going on?. One psychiatrist and addiction specialist believes it could be that we’re overdosing on dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter produced by our bodies that floods the brain with pleasure.
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy