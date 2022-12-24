Read full article on original website
Maternal deaths in the U.S. are staggeringly common. Personal nurses could help
In 2020, Lauren Brown, of Upper Darby, Pa., had a high-risk pregnancy. She was past 35-years-old, had high blood pressure, and had a previous blood clot that could have been deadly. Plus, the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. When it came time to give birth in December of that year, Brown,...
What comes after the final Jan. 6 report could be a question of not just law, but also politics
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with former DOJ official Harry Litman, about the final report of the House Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol.
Psychedelic drugs may launch a new era in psychiatric treatment, brain scientists say
One of the hottest tickets at this year's Society for Neuroscience meeting in San Diego was a session on psychedelic drugs. About 1,000 brain scientists squeezed into an auditorium at the San Diego Convention Center for the symposium, called Psychedelics and Neural Plasticity. They'd come to hear talks on how...
Colorado's nearly $2 billion marijuana industry finally has had a bad year
For the first time since recreational cannabis sales were legalized, revenue has been down. COVID-19 has something to do with that. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 27, 2022.)
Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop
The burglars did break in, but not where they had planned. Security cameras show they accidently targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business, which was next door to the medical marijuana shop.
In an age of abundance, our dopamine fixes (yes, like your phone) may be making us unhappy
Rates of depression and anxiety in America are on the rise, yet we live in an age of abundance and safety when compared to our happier ancestors. So, what’s going on?. One psychiatrist and addiction specialist believes it could be that we’re overdosing on dopamine, which is a neurotransmitter produced by our bodies that floods the brain with pleasure.
