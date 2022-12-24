Read full article on original website
County: Pre-Storm Tree Trimming Happening Now
Tree trimming coordinated by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is occurring now before the forecasted winter storm to reduce the chance of weather-related power outages. The effort is focused on and near the intersection of 43rd Street and Urban Street in North Community. Southwest Fire Defense & Tree Services...
Obituary: Leo William Beckstead Feb 9, 1949 – Dec. 24, 2022
On December 24, 2022, Leo William Beckstead, beloved husband and father, passed away. Born on February 9, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Leo was the youngest of six children to Merrill “Jake” and Vera Beckstead. Leo was very athletic; he loved playing basketball and was a track star. He graduated from East High School in 1967 and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s of Science in Metallurgy in 1971 and a PhD in Metallurgy in 1975, both from the University of Utah.
