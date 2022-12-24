Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
County: Pre-Storm Tree Trimming Happening Now
Tree trimming coordinated by the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is occurring now before the forecasted winter storm to reduce the chance of weather-related power outages. The effort is focused on and near the intersection of 43rd Street and Urban Street in North Community. Southwest Fire Defense & Tree Services...
rrobserver.com
Snow tonight, drive safe
Today will be rainy until tonight when chances of snow are possible and chance of precipitation it 80 percent. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Valley rain and mountain snow will continue today.”. The service also says roads could get icy over night. According to them, snow and rain will...
KRQE News 13
First of several storms brings rain and snow this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high winds started this morning with gusts nearing hurricane strength. Angel Fire peaked at 79 mph this morning thanks to a very strong jet stream. The winds were probably the most notable feature of this storm with the rain and snow taking a back seat. But still, we are seeing impacts mainly for the mountains, since the cold air isn’t very deep. Wolf Creek saw another fresh foot of snow, while Durango and Pagosa Springs received 3-4″. Parts of the Jemez are also seeing a wave of lighter snow push through this evening with Cuba picking up a couple of inches of wet snow. We’ll see temperatures drop 10-15° behind the cold front this evening.
KOAT 7
Power Outage Impacts East Mountains
A power outage in the East Mountains leaving some without power for more than 24-hours. The initial outage hit after 10:00 p.m. Sunday night, impacting Sandia Park, Sadia Knolls and parts of Edgewood. The Central New Mexico Electric Cooperative says a transformer failed, knocking out power. The backup transformer also failed, forcing them to search for a replacement. Officials say about 100 people are still without power tonight, but they are working to bring more online as they search for a replacement transformer from neighboring cooperatives. They hope to have power restored sometime Tuesday.
KRQE News 13
Holiday recycling tips for Albuquerque residents: What can actually be recycled
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Solid Waste Management department is committed to making the city a more beautiful place to live, work, and play. With the holidays wrapping up household waste in America has increased by about 25%. The department wants to remind you about the importance of reducing waste and recycling right this season.
KOAT 7
Impact Day: Winter storm moves through New Mexico today
Rain, wind and snow are possible in New Mexico on Wednesday. Parts of New Mexico are under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories as the storm approaches. Albuquerque could see some rain from the storm. There are no warnings in effect for Albuquerque at this time. Winter storm warning.
KOAT 7
KRQE Newsfeed: Minimum wage, Los Lunas cannabis, Winter storm, Christmas tree recycling, Robot server
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage – Starting Sunday January 1, the minimum wage in New Mexico will go up to $12 an hour, or $3 an hour for workers receiving tips. It’s the last incremental increase under a state law that was approved […]
losalamosreporter.com
3,000 Homes, Business And Pojoaque Valley Schools Will Soon Have Access To High-Speed, Fixed Broadband
More than 3,000 homes, businesses and the school in the rural El Rancho area of New Mexico will soon have access to high-speed, fixed broadband. Commnet Broadband is proud to partner with Santa Fe County and REDINet to help close the digital divide for residents in El Rancho, Jacona and Jaconita. The network expansion is made possible through funding provided by Santa Fe County.
Rio Grande Sun
Fatburger Opens in Española Gas Station
Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express opened an Española location on Dec. 19, and is located in the Avanyu Travel Plaza on 618 N Riverside Dr. It is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fast food chain boasts patty sizes that range from a 1/3...
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in New Mexico and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KOAT 7
Delays, cancellations frustrate many at Albuquerque Sunport
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The huge polar vortex that brought severe cold and snow to much of the country this weekend may have largely spared most of New Mexico, but many of those with air travel plans on Christmas were not so lucky. As often happens when troublesome weather affects...
‘Grinch punks’ hit Rio Rancho neighborhood, slash tires
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Holiday thieves struck in Rio Rancho again Monday morning, but they weren’t just destroying Christmas decorations. Vehicles were also targeted. Alicia Padilla and her family woke up the day after Christmas to a disappointing site. “My husband woke up to seeing and noticing…wires all over our driveway. And then [I] […]
corralescomment.com
Elderly Are Zoned Out of Corrales
It’s an age-old question for all of us: how do we live out our final years?. Turning 52 in the new year, it may be time for the incorporated village of Corrales to take action to accommodate its most elderly citizens – even if they’re baby steps.
KRQE News 13
Trash collection halted for New Year's
Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Albuquerque Solid Waste Management Department will not be collecting trash, recycling, or large items on New Year's Day. Los Lunas jewelry shop’s holiday display recreates …. Los Lunas jewelry shop's holiday...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in New Mexico (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in New Mexico. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in New Mexico. GOLF’s other course...
KOAT 7
Police report reveals more details involving Ruidoso Village manager accused of stalking female employee
RUIDOSO, N.M. — A story Target 7 first brought to you last week of Ruidoso's Village manager, Timothy Dodge, put on paid administrative leave following a temporary restraining order filed by a female employee alleging he used security cameras to stalk her. The police report reveals unwanted gifts of...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly crash, Fire, Warming up, Community giving back, Dog reunited with family
[1] Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash – Police are investigating after a man died at the scene of a crash. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a truck drove down Gibson near University in southeast Albuquerque when he veered off the road. The truck ended up balanced on a retaining wall. Police say the driver, Ruben Alvarez got out of the vehicle and fell over the edge of the wall, which is about a six-foot drop. Officers say it appears Alvarez hit his head and died at the scene.
ladailypost.com
Stag Spotted Snoozing On Barranca Mesa
In the last few weeks, numerous deer have been visiting residences in Barranca Mesa, including does, yearlings and young bucks. This mature stag also shows up every so often and is spotted Saturday snoozing peacefully in front of lilacs. Photo by Ken Hanson.
KOAT 7
The Ranchers Club opens to feed those in need at Heading Home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans – a Christmas meal many of us take for granted. "With the abundance, it's always very important to take care of the less fortunate," Joani Jones, General Manager at the Ranchers Club, said. The Ranchers Club is a restaurant and...
