FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
June Pride Fest for Kewanee in the worksSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug chargesSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Software purchase expected to modernize operations at Kewanee Park DistrictSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Kewaneeans' generosity brightens Christmas for nursing home residentsMike BerryKewanee, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
KWQC
Crews respond to fire inside Moline apartment complex Monday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple agencies responded to a fire inside a Moline apartment complex on Monday. According to a press release from Deputy Chief Kris Johnson with the Moline Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 3716 Pine Ridge Ct. at 11:46 p.m. It was determined...
KWQC
Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police make an arrest after a suspect led them on a vehicle chase going the wrong way down Brady Street Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:17 p.m., officers say they tried to arrest 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle on several outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting back in June.
977wmoi.com
Man Charged With Carjacking Elderly Man Outside Peoria Hospital
A man is facing charges after an elderly man was carjacked while leaving OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Police say Gabriel Messenger approached the 91-year-old victim Monday morning while he was removing snow from his vehicle. After a brief struggle, Messenger got into the victim’s vehicle and sped away. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Officers later located the stolen vehicle and arrested Messenger on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Washington man with Attempted Murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Washington man faces a number of charges after an assault in Bartonville earlier in the month. A Peoria County grand jury Tuesday charged Austin Ricca, 27, with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, and Aggravated Battery. Ricca was arrested December 11th and remains in jail. The...
ourquadcities.com
‘The whole apartment was on fire.’ QC Mom asks for help after blaze
UPDATE: (December 27, 2022 – 6:24 p.m.) Betty Washington set up a GoFundMe page to assist her and her children as the recover from the fire, and over $4,000 of a $10,000 goal has been raised so far. Betty Washington is a Davenport mother who works hard to provide...
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Persons Sent to the Hospital Following Two Car Collision
On Friday afternoon, Ogle County Deputies along with Polo Fire and EMS responded to the 3200 block of North Illinois Route 26, in response to a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After an investigation, it was learned that that a Dodge van, driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Dales of Forreston was southbound...
One person dead, one other hurt in Friday Davenport apartment fire
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a fire in Davenport Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 2:23 p.m. on December 23 in the 1600 block of West 24nd Street in Davenport. That's near John F. Kennedy Catholic School and down the street from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
KWQC
Fatal fire in Geneseo overnight
GENESEO, Illinois (KWQC) - A woman died in an overnight house fire in Geneseo. Police say they were called to the 500 block of North Meadow Street in Geneseo just before midnight on Friday for a report of a fire. When officers arrives, flames were coming from the house. Two...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Missing man found dead
UPDATE: The Princeton Police Department announced that John Atkinson, 92, was found dead. “We want to thank the community for all the assistance with our search efforts. We are calling off the search at this time,” the department said in a post to its Facebook page. “Please keep the family of Mr. Atkinson in your prayers as they grieve the loss of their loved one. The family is very appreciative of all of your efforts. Please, if you have elderly loved ones. check on them and make sure they are doing OK during this cold weather. We ask that you respect the privacy of the family as they work through their grief. They will post more information when appropriate.”
25newsnow.com
Frozen, bursting pipes cause business closings in Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - On the heels of sub-zero temperatures and a winter storm, frozen pipes burst across the area at several local businesses, causing closures and repairs. Miss Vickies South in Morton is one of those businesses, now forced to close its doors. Owner Vickie Shipman says a pipe burst during the recent winter storm, causing flooding across the entire restaurant. Fans are now drying out the floor, and the kitchen lights above the grill are still filled with water.
25newsnow.com
Victim speaks out after co-worker allegedly tried to kill her at Kappa Men’s Club
WOODFORD COUNTY (25 News Now) - Attacked by a driver outside her workplace, a Peoria woman is putting the pieces back together with very little memory of what happened. The co-worker accused of running her over, is in jail for attempted murder. Morghan Babor, 24, remembers working at Kappa Men’s...
25newsnow.com
Popular Peoria bar announces relocation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The arcade and beer spot 8-bit is promising more games and more beer at their new location. In a Facebook post on Dec 5, 8-Bit said they’re moving next door to the old Tannin and Hops location but did not mention when they would be moving. In an attached photo there was a sign stating a public hearing for the liquor license for the location would be on Jan 3.
WQAD Year in Review | Quad Cities News
MOLINE, Ill. — WQAD News 8 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch live video on demand. If 2022 has taught us anything, it's that time moves quickly and a lot happens every day. From rising costs due...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Near White Out Conditions, 8 Vehicles Involved In An Auto Accident
8 vehicles involved in an accident, Near white out conditions. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting a major scene.
977wmoi.com
Galesburg Man Sentenced To Prison For Dealing Meth
A Galesburg man is facing federal prison time for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Christopher Mixon was sentenced last week to 156 months behind bars. Prosecutors say in April 2021, Mixon sold more than 41-grams of meth. The following month, he sold nearly 50 grams of the drug. Mixon later admitted he began selling methamphetamine weekly in December of 2020.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Crews battle fire in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. – We’re learning more about a fire that has now completely destroyed a home in Woodford County. It was reported after 1:00 p.m. Friday on Sunset Drive in Spring Bay, along the Illinois River. Fire Chief Dennis Perry tells 25 News a resident was using...
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols, 1 injured
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols for several hours Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. KCJJ has learned the accident involved a van colliding with a semi. One driver received minor injuries.
KWQC
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
ems1.com
Iowa county won't pursue city ambulance service plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A countywide plan to stabilize Scott County's ambulance service in the long term appears to be gaining ground. County Administrator Mahesh Sharma told supervisors on Tuesday that Davenport leaders have decided against pursuing city EMS and will instead back a plan to bring nonprofit MEDIC under the county's umbrella and offer countywide services.
KCJJ
West Liberty man accused of violating no-contact order, then fighting with Iowa City Police
A West Liberty man is accused of violating a no-contact order on multiple occasions, then fighting with Iowa City Police upon his arrest. Officers were called to an address on Cayman Street just after 3:00 Friday afternoon after a woman reported her ex-boyfriend was outside and wouldn’t leave. Arriving police say they observed 28-year-old David Martinez of East 4th Street sitting in a car outside the address. When told he was under arrest for violating a no-contact order, Martinez, who reportedly said he was there to exchange car keys, allegedly refused to leave the car and and had to be pulled out by the arresting officer.
