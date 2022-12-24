In what was the most anticipated bowl game so far during this holiday season, the first Holiday Bowl since 2019 absolutely delivered between Oregon and North Carolina. The #15 ranked Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels, both looking for their 10th victory of the season, battled to the very last second. The Ducks, down 24-14 with just over 9 minutes left in the game, roared back for a stunning 28-27 victory over UNC in the 2022 Holiday Bowl.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO