NFL picks against the spread for every team in Week 17 (Chiefs will embarrass Broncos)

We’re officially in the final two weeks of the regular season and the first football games of the 2022 calendar year are set to be played. Time flies, doesn’t it?. In this article, I’ll give you my pick against the spread for all 16 NFL Week 17 games. If you don’t care about the point spread, and only want to know who I think will win each game, check out my moneyline picks article here.
If Mike McDaniel runs the ball, the Miami Dolphins can beat the Patriots

If Mike McDaniel stops calling plays like he’s on Madden and actually runs the ball, then the Miami Dolphins have a great chance of beating the Patriots. In the month of December, the Miami Dolphins went from 8-3 trying to clinch the division to 8-7 and clawing for a wildcard spot. The starting QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion, other Dolphins players suffered injuries and now Miami’s playoff hopes are on life support.
NFL Week 17 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars are among the NFL teams that should be on upset alert entering Week 17. Just two weeks remain in a wild NFL season that has been far from predictable since things kicked off in September. 24 of the league’s 32 teams are mathematically alive for a playoff spot as we flip the calendar to 2023, meaning we could be in for a chaotic final two weeks of football.
3 takeaways from Oregon’s Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina

In what was the most anticipated bowl game so far during this holiday season, the first Holiday Bowl since 2019 absolutely delivered between Oregon and North Carolina. The #15 ranked Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels, both looking for their 10th victory of the season, battled to the very last second. The Ducks, down 24-14 with just over 9 minutes left in the game, roared back for a stunning 28-27 victory over UNC in the 2022 Holiday Bowl.
