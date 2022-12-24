Read full article on original website
🎥President Biden urges unity in Christmas address
WASHINGTON—President Biden delivered a Christmas address to the nation. Click below to watch or read the transcript below the video. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon. “How silently, how silently, the wondrous Gift is given.”. There is a certain stillness at the center of the Christmas story. A silent night...
Nativity sets offer cultural takes on the Christmas story
For many Christians around the world, celebrating the Nativity, or the birth of Jesus Christ, is the most important part of the Christmas season. Among the most common Christmas traditions are small sets of figures depicting Joseph, Mary and Jesus that are displayed in individual homes, and live reenactments of the manger scene in communities and churches. While Nativity sets focus on the holy family, they can also include an angel, the three wise men bringing gifts, shepherds or some barnyard animals.
Biden admin. asks court to end asylum limits after Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but asked the court for a delay until at least after Christmas. The administration made the plea in a filing Tuesday. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum under U.S. and...
