WANE-TV
Salvation Army achieves Red Kettle goal, eyes year-end giving amidst “easiest year” for leadership
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although there was some worry that the Fort Wayne Salvation Army would miss its Red Kettle Campaign goal, Tuesday’s final count revealed they surpassed their 233,000 dollar target. The final count came in as $292,788, after adding a matching donation provided by Hanning...
Frozen pipe bursts, damages floor of South Adams Stardome
SAHS Athletic Director Jason Arnold said a frozen pipe burst in a custodial area near the gym on Christmas Day.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne 82-year-old publishes book on time in convent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Barbara Junod is 82 years old. She has always wanted to write a book, and today she held a signing for her first book at Five Star Senior Living Community, where she lives. “The Nun Factory and other horror stories,” is the title and...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne city offices close for Christmas; Monday trash service delayed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne city offices are closed Monday in recognition of Christmas. As a result, garbage and recycling for those with Monday service will be delayed one day this week. City offices will also be closed Jan. 2, but the city still plans to collect...
WANE-TV
Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
News Now Warsaw
House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night
WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
WANE-TV
FWA staff battle weather conditions, wait for flights to return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Plunging temperatures here and around the U.S. Thursday evening set the stage for Christmas weekend’s flight woes. As flight cancellations came through like a rolling blackout, the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) stayed ready to handle any flight in or out, said Scott Hinderman, executive director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.
WISH-TV
81-year-old man dies of hypothermia in Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office says an 81-year-old man is dead after hypothermia from the recent cold weather conditions. According to a release, William R. Gillen was found Friday outside his home just a few days before Christmas. The coroner’s office says the cause of death is an accident, and that this is the only weather-related death reported to them.
WANE-TV
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
963xke.com
Coroner: Hypothermia killed Fort Wayne man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – An 81-year-old Fort Wayne man’s death on December 23 was due to hypothermia. The Allen County Coroner’s Office released his autopsy results yesterday and said there was no foul play. The man was found by relatives outside of his home. His death...
WANE-TV
Post-blizzard car damage build-up, lack of technicians
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After last weekend’s blizzard, slick roads have led to fender benders and ensuing body damage to cars. While the increase may be hard to track, body shop owners have definitely felt an increase in demand. “There will be more people coming and calling,...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
WANE-TV
When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
WANE-TV
FWPD: Man leaves suspected home intruder with gunshot wound
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A man shot an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning, leaving the other man in non life-threatening condition, according to police. At approximately 7:00 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at a home along the 1900 block of Hillside Avenue. Police said a...
WANE-TV
Police: IHOP armed robbery suspect connected to prior thefts on same day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, authorities added additional charges to a Fort Wayne man arrested in connection to an armed robbery that happened at a local IHOP. On Christmas Eve, police responded to a call of an armed robbery suspect at the IHOP located at 4403 Coldwater Road.
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
WOWO News
Downtown law office damaged after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
wfft.com
Allen County man dies from hypothermia during Friday's arctic blast
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Friday's sub-zero temperatures claimed the life of an 81-year-old man who was found by his family outside of his home. The Allen County Coroner's Office says William R. Gillen of died of accidental hypothermia and no foul play is suspected. It was the only weather-related...
