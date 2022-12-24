Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Bentonville, Arkansas and Independence, Kansas: A Tale of Two Cities From Rural AmericaEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
World's first bikeable building opens in BentonvilleEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
atozsports.com
A player just entered the NCAA transfer portal that the Tennessee Vols absolutely need to pursue
A player entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday that the Tennessee Vols absolutely need to pursue. Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd has entered the portal according to multiple reports. Bothroyd, a former three-star recruit who signed with Wake Forest during the 2018 recruiting cycle, is a Connecticut native...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Alabama And Tennessee Purple Paint Laws: What You Need To Know
Alabama and Tennessee both have a relatively new law you should know about that was passed in 2016 and 2017 respectively: The Purple Paint Law. In fact, Purple Paint Laws now exist in 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Maine and Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, this new law won't prevent your neighbor from having the tackiest house on the block - but here's what it does mean and what you should know....
Breaking: Texas Quarterback Is Transferring To Big Ten School
A Texas quarterback has a new home. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Hudson Card has transferred to Purdue. He committed to head coach Ryan Walters earlier in the day. This comes three weeks after Card entered his name into the transfer portal. He was the starter for two games during the 2021 season before serving as the backup to Casey Thompson.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Memphis Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Sam Pittman says there are 'no excuses' for Arkansas in Liberty Bowl
The Razorbacks enter the AutoZone Liberty Bowl with a shorthanded roster following several transfers and opt-outs.
atozsports.com
Alabama could make the most stunning hire of the offseason and it would completely change their offense
It feels inevitable that the Alabama Crimson Tide will need a new offensive coordinator this offseason. Current Bama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien desperately wants to get back to the NFL. And it feels like he’ll have several opportunities to go back this offseason. There have already been reports...
Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
College basketball's 10 takes: Worst 5-man lineups, real Final Four contenders, Bob Huggins back?
The Big 12 is widely-regarded as college basketball's best conference. Saturday will kick off the start of league play. It's going to be a knock-'em-out, drag-'em-out, dogfight for the next 18 games. TCU, Kansas, Baylor and Texas were circled as the best four teams in the league, but you have to include West Virginia in that mix now after a strong 10-2 start. A big reason behind the sizzling debut is the play of South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson who is shooting an unconscious 46% from downtown. He fits the entire vibe of a Bob Huggins guard.
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Kansas
Arkansas dominated the first half but almost had a choke for the ages in the second as it held off Kansas, 55-53, in three overtimes Saturday night at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis (Tenn.). The Razorbacks (7-6) gave up 603 yards but posted 681 on the night, including a...
Three Immediate Impact Transfers For LSU Football
LSU signed a number of immediate impact transfers this month, but a few names certainly stand out from the rest. The Tigers lost a few players to the 2023 NFL Draft and transfer portal, but recruiting has been a strong spot for this program, making their ability to reload at certain positions happen virtually overnight.
Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings. Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:. Purdue. UConn. Arizona. Kansas. UCLA. Houston. Arkansas. Gonzaga. Texas. Baylor. Alabama. Miami.
BREAKING: Elliot Cadeau, Nation's Top-Ranked Point Guard, Commits to UNC
The future of North Carolina's backcourt is set. Whether it's as a member of the class of 2023 or 2024, Elliot Cadeau is a Tar Heel. The country's top-ranked junior point guard announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday evening. "I'll be committing to the University of North Carolina -...
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Adds Unique NIL Deal
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has struck an obscure NIL deal as the Tigers prepare to head to Orlando for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. The redshirt freshman signal-caller inked a deal with Cheez-It as announced on Tuesday. Nussmeier will stay in the hotel room labeled “Cheez-It Heaven” leading up to the bowl game next week along with other opportunities with the brand.
Former Wildcat Nick Richards named to All-Nobody Team
It took Nick Richards a while to figure it out when he was at Kentucky, but once he did, he took off, earning First Team All-SEC honors as a junior. His NBA career appears to be playing out in similar fashion. After a pair of nondescript seasons, Richards has made...
Texas wideout Agiye Hall makes college football transfer portal decision
Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Hall's departure from Texas comes after he saw limited action this past season, catching one pass for seven yards after being suspended for a period during the team's training camp ...
2024 Five-Star PG Boogie Fland recaps visit to UNC
Boogie Fland, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard out of White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac, ranks as the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He’s also ranked as the No. 1 point guard nationally. The On3 Consensus is the average ranking from all...
Alabama Basketball Moves Up One Spot in Latest AP Top 25, Coaches Polls
The Crimson Tide moved up one spot following its win over Jackson State last week.
Football World Reacts To Texas' Major Transfer Loss
One of the best offensive weapons on Texas is going to be elsewhere next season. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the transfer portal. This comes less than a year after he transferred to Texas after spending his freshman season at Alabama. Hall...
