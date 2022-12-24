Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Close to debuting
According to coach Peter Laviolette, although Wilson (knee) isn't expected to play Thursday against Ottawa, he's "getting closer" to making his season debut, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson is clearly on the verge of making his season debut, but he may have to wait for the calendar to flip...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
Back in the saddle, Adam Boqvist aims to become impact player for Columbus Blue Jackets
The list of top defensemen who have been teammates with Gustav Nyquist is impressive. The Blue Jackets forward has played with Nicklas Lidstrom and Niklas Kronwall in Detroit and Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns in San Jose before signing in Columbus in 2019 to play with Zach Werenski and Seth Jones. The goal now is to help Adam Boqvist join the list. ...
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Finds twine in loss
Rantanen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Coyotes. Rantanen had one goal taken away for offside, but he got it back in the third period. The 26-year-old has pummeled the twine in December, netting 11 goals and adding three assists in 13 games this month. He's up to 24 tallies, 43 points, 125 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-7 rating through 33 outings, and he remains the star of the Avalanche's offense with Nathan MacKinnon (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body) all sidelined.
CBS Sports
Devils' Ondrej Palat: Gets into Tuesday's practice
Palat (groin) practiced with the Devils on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Palat hasn't played since Oct. 24 because of the injury. It's not clear when he'll be back, but this is an important step in his recovery. The 31-year-old has three goals in six games this season.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Leaves Tuesday's game
Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports. There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Sporting non-contact sweater
Oshie (upper body) practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. With Oshie not yet cleared for contact, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to play against Ottawa on Thursday, though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Whenever the winger is cleared to play, he should be in the mix for a top-six role, perhaps even on the top line with Alex Ovechkin, which would set him up well to produce at a high level.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Still sidelined
Oshie (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Rangers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie will miss a fourth straight contest with his upper-body injury, and the Capitals have yet to release a clear-cut timetable for his return to action. Once healthy, look for Oshie to return to a middle-six role and a spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Braves' Eli White: Dealt to Atlanta
White (wrist/knee) was traded by the Rangers to Atlanta on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations. After being designated for assignment by the Rangers on Friday, White will now have to try and carve a role for himself in Atlanta. The 28-year-old outfielder's season was cut short in mid-June due to wrist and knee injuries, though he wasn't very productive while healthy -- he slashed just .200/.274/.305 through 117 plate appearances. Given the underwhelming season Eddie Rosario had in 2022, it's possible he and White compete for time in left field.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Comes down with illness
Conner missed Wednesday's walk-through session due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Conner has been a workhorse for Arizona's backfield over the last six games, racking up 130 touches for 605 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns during that span. An illness is keeping him off the practice field to start Week 17 prep, but he'll have two more chances to mix into drills Thursday and Friday and avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's visit to Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tyler Bass: Struggles in nasty weather
Bass missed his only field-goal attempt -- a 38-yarder -- and was 3-of-4 on extra-point tries in Saturday's win over the Bears. Bass has been locked in all season, as the field-goal miss was his first since Week 9, so this can probably be easily forgiven, though he and the Bills were clearly frustrated with either the kicking conditions or the kicking game, as they went for two points at one point when an extra-point try would have normally been the call. Nonetheless, the team and its kicker got their acts together in the second half, where Bass made three extra-point tries to finish up the day. Bass may not be done dealing with tricky conditions, as the Bills head to Cincinnati in Week 17 before finishing up at home against the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
CBS Sports
Packers' Devonte Wyatt: Increased role ahead
Wyatt will move into a more significant role with Dean Lowry (calf) placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Wyatt was the team's selection in the first round of the 2022 Draft, but he's failed to make an impact thus far in his rookie season. Through 14 contests, Wyatt has played just 148 defensive snaps, recording 13 tackles (six solo) and 0.5 sacks. He'll now work to make the most of his extra opportunities beginning Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Poor showing in loss
Gobert racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT) and eight rebounds over 31 minutes during Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat. Gobert's production continues to vary on a night-to-night basis, but this was another disappointing performance from the big man, who did not record a single steal or block for the second straight game. Relative to last season, Gobert's numbers are down in virtually every key stat category -- most notably rebounds and blocks. He's down to just 12.1 boards per game (fewest since 2017-18) and a horrific 1.2 blocks (fewest since rookie season).
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out again Wednesday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. Ingram hasn't played since Nov. 25 due to a left toe sprain. It's unclear when he'll return to game action, but his next chance to do so will arrive Friday against Philadelphia.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Reed Blankenship: Career-best effort in loss
Blankenship recorded eight tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. With fellow safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (abdomen) unavailable yet again this past weekend, Blankenship was able to log career highs in both snaps played (69) and stops (eight) Saturday in Dallas. However, now that Gardner-Johnson has been sidelined on injured reserve for each of Philadelphia's last four matchups, he'll be eligible to suit up versus New Orleans on New Year's Day following an elevation to the team's active roster, which would ultimately result in a possible deduction in usage for Blankenship.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Moderate effort in loss
Okudah recorded six tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 37-23 loss to the Panthers. Okudah has now put forth back-to-back games with six stops, while he's now up to 72 total tackles on the 2022-23 campaign following this past weekend's matchup in Carolina. The 2020 No. 3 overall draft pick should continue starting at cornerback opposite of Will Harris when Detroit hosts the Bears on New Year's Day.
