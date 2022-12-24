PPL opens warming centers for those without power, open Saturday, Dec. 24

Winter Storm Elliott is working its way through our area. This is a large storm, and there are power outages. PPL is responding, and their crews will be working around the clock – as safely and quickly as possible – to restore every customer who is impacted.

PPL has also called on their peer utilities for support from out of state. More than 2,000 utility workers supporting restoration efforts, according to PPL.

"It's a holiday weekend, and we know that it will be difficult for any customer to be without power. We also care about our customers’ safety. That’s why we are opening 12 warming centers throughout our service territory on Saturday," said a spokesperson for PPL.

For a list of warming centers visit https://stories.pplelectric.com/2022/12/23/warming-center-locations/ .

"These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee, and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, December 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If needed, we’ll open centers on Sunday as well (we’ll provide an update depending on how the storm evolves)."

PPL will be sharing information about the warming centers on social media and calling customers who have an outage.