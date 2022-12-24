West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

A shooting in the West End community Friday night left one person dead, according to Atlanta police.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No further details have been released.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.