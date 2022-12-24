ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

By Staff reports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

A shooting in the West End community Friday night left one person dead, according to Atlanta police.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. No further details have been released.

