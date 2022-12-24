Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS .

It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews worked on the scene. Road closures were expected.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.