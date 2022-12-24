ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Car overturns after crash in Georgetown County

By Tanya Pinette
 5 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a crash that resulted in one overturned vehicle Friday in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS .

It happened Friday evening on County Line and Browns Ferry roads, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said.

Drivers were asked to use caution in the area while crews worked on the scene. Road closures were expected.

No additional information was immediately available.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

