Cranberry Township, PA

butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Opening Bids On New Project

Cranberry Township is seeking bids to accomplish an upcoming project. Cranberry Supervisors have decided to replace the rear canopy at the Township Municipal Building. Bidders will need to provide all labor, materials, equipment, and supervision necessary for this job as specified in the contract documents. Cranberry Township uses the electronic...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County

About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF

WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD

WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

Spotlight On: Mark Popovich, Senior Managing Director and Pittsburgh Office Co-Head, JLL Capital Markets

December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Mark Popovich, senior managing director and Pittsburgh office co-head of JLL Capital Markets, talked about the strategies the company is implementing in the current economic landscape when there is still a great deal of uncertainty around issues like interest rates and a recession on the horizon. Popovich also provided insight into how a variety of markets are doing coming out of the pandemic, including office, retail, hotel and industrial.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation

The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
WEIRTON, WV
erienewsnow.com

Manufacturer & Business Association Appoints New President, Chief Executive Officer

The Manufacturer & Business Association has appointed Lori Joint as the organization's president and chief executive officer, effective January 1st. The President of Seaway Manufacturing in Erie said the Board's decision was unanimous. Joint will be responsible for leading a nearly 30-person staff the MBA's headquarters and new office location...
ERIE, PA
wtae.com

Gulf Tower in downtown to become apartment building, hotel

PITTSBURGH — More than a year and a half after a fire broke out in Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed some of the future plans for the downtown skyscraper. Folks at Rugby Realty say they've reached a deal in principle with a developer to help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire

A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
WEST SUNBURY, PA
venangoextra.com

Pet of the Day 12/28/22

Frosty was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is about two years old, and very playful and energetic! Frosty will talk to you all day long, as he loves to sing and share his thoughts with anyone who will listen! Besides singing, Frosty enjoys spending time playing outside next to the other dogs and playing with his toys. Frosty will make a very fun and lovable addition to any home. If you would like to get to know Frosty better, apply today! Visit Frosty at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

