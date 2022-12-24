Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Opening Bids On New Project
Cranberry Township is seeking bids to accomplish an upcoming project. Cranberry Supervisors have decided to replace the rear canopy at the Township Municipal Building. Bidders will need to provide all labor, materials, equipment, and supervision necessary for this job as specified in the contract documents. Cranberry Township uses the electronic...
Section of Garvers Ferry Road to close for 2 months in Allegheny Township
Garvers Ferry Road will be closed at its intersection with Route 356 in Allegheny Township for two months, PennDOT announced Tuesday. The closure will start Monday and last through the end of February, PennDOT said. Crews will be replacing a culvert box at the Route 356 intersection during the closure,...
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
Burst pipe forces local business to close
An excessive amount of water due to a burst pipe is forcing Trumbull Family Fitness to close.
Local township opens its manmade ice rink
After sub-zero temperatures, Shenango Township in Mercer County was able to finally open up its manmade ice rink.
Gas outage reported in Westmoreland County
About 50 Jeannette residents are experiencing a natural gas outage this morning. Columbia gas reports customers are affected on parts of High Brow Lane, Penn High Park Road, Sunview Avenue, and Western Avenue. Working with the Westmoreland County Red Cross, the company has made arrangements with the Courtyard by Marriott...
Tenants of 72-unit apartment building displaced after water main break
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Tenants of a 72-unit apartment building will not be able to stay in their homes after a water main break on Christmas Day. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Della Street in North Versailles at around 3:56 p.m. Sunday.
WTRF
WV Boil Order notice by OCPSD
WEST VIRGINIA — There is a current water problem on Hughes Street causing contamination of water. The areas affected are Cedar Rocks, Clifton Heights, and the Big Wheeling Creek Areas. There was a water line break and the line is being repaired. Authorities anticipate the line to be fixed...
Popular Mercer County bar is closing
A popular bar in Sharpsville announced its closure on Tuesday.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Mark Popovich, Senior Managing Director and Pittsburgh Office Co-Head, JLL Capital Markets
December 2022 — In an interview with Invest:, Mark Popovich, senior managing director and Pittsburgh office co-head of JLL Capital Markets, talked about the strategies the company is implementing in the current economic landscape when there is still a great deal of uncertainty around issues like interest rates and a recession on the horizon. Popovich also provided insight into how a variety of markets are doing coming out of the pandemic, including office, retail, hotel and industrial.
West Virginia restaurant settles lawsuit for alleged wage violation
The new owners of DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille issued this statement about the settlement: “While DeeJay’s BBQ Ribs and Grille has recently changed ownership, we remain fully committed to the communities that we’re privileged to serve, to our valued customers and perhaps most importantly, to our dedicated team and staff. The previous ownership’s treatment […]
wtae.com
$40,000 worth of rescue tools stolen from Hopewell Township Fire Department
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — More than a week later and no arrests have been made after life-saving tools were taken from a Beaver County fire department. Jon Cochran is the Assistant Chief of EMS and Rescue at the Hopewell Township Fire Department, where the equipment was taken. He said the...
erienewsnow.com
Manufacturer & Business Association Appoints New President, Chief Executive Officer
The Manufacturer & Business Association has appointed Lori Joint as the organization's president and chief executive officer, effective January 1st. The President of Seaway Manufacturing in Erie said the Board's decision was unanimous. Joint will be responsible for leading a nearly 30-person staff the MBA's headquarters and new office location...
Downtown apartment building residents being moved out by management after deadly fire
PITTSBURGH — In less than 20 days all 76 residents of the Roosevelt Apartments have to be completely moved out. This after a fatal fire destroyed two apartments and significant water damage destroyed the building’s mechanical systems, including the elevators. Many of the residents have disabilities and family...
wtae.com
Gulf Tower in downtown to become apartment building, hotel
PITTSBURGH — More than a year and a half after a fire broke out in Pittsburgh's Gulf Tower, Pittsburgh's Action News 4 has confirmed some of the future plans for the downtown skyscraper. Folks at Rugby Realty say they've reached a deal in principle with a developer to help...
wtae.com
Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
butlerradio.com
Thompson’s Market Destroyed In Christmas Fire
A historic business in the heart of West Sunbury was completely destroyed in a Christmas Day morning fire. The first call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 10:15 a.m. for heavy smoke coming from Thompson’s Country Market on Route 308. According to emergency dispatch calls, the fire appeared to start in the back of the building.
venangoextra.com
Pet of the Day 12/28/22
Frosty was brought to us as a stray so we do not have any history for him. He is about two years old, and very playful and energetic! Frosty will talk to you all day long, as he loves to sing and share his thoughts with anyone who will listen! Besides singing, Frosty enjoys spending time playing outside next to the other dogs and playing with his toys. Frosty will make a very fun and lovable addition to any home. If you would like to get to know Frosty better, apply today! Visit Frosty at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
wdadradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
PA city treasurer charged with stealing $100,000 for gambling, vacations
A Pennsylvania city treasurer has been charged by the attorney general’s office for absconding with more than $100,000 of taxpayer money. Uniontown city Treasurer Antoinette Hodge is accused of stealing almost $107,000 in 2020-2021 while serving as an elected official. “The defendant is a public official entrusted to oversee...
