San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

The Utah Jazz Rejected A 3-Team Trade Deal And Asked For More First-Round Picks

The NBA is already approaching the trade deadline in a little over a month, and with a lot of teams within the playoff spots, there are some interesting possibilities in terms of moves across the league. While the lack of too many teams toward the bottom means not a lot of stars would be available, there are some excellent pieces that teams that want to improve their chances can go for.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

Jonathan Kuminga is striving for more

Jonathan Kuminga is drawing inspiration from Kobe Bryant as he balances his complementary role and immense potential as a future star. It’s only a couple of weeks into the NBA season and Jonathan Kuminga, all of 20 years old, is the subject of the newest Golden State Warriors debate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Spurs cite ‘security threat’ for game delay vs. Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Utah Jazz on Monday has been delayed for at least 30 minutes due to what the team called a “security threat.”. San Antonio and the AT&T center brass didn’t provide further details on what the security issue is, only announcing that a “potential security threat” has “impacted fans entering the AT&T Center,” per Sarah Todd of Deseret News.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
On3.com

USC Offers Defensive Tackle in the Transfer Portal

USC’s search for immediate help along the defensive line continued Monday as the Trojans extended an offer to Texas State transfer tackle Davon Sears. Sears is a 6-foot-2, 290-pound tackle who enrolled at Texas State as a three-star junior college prospect out of Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College in the 2021 class. He spent two years at Ellsworth, where he had 15 tackles and two sacks in five games as a sophomore. Sears did not see action at Texas State in 2021 and then had 15 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections this fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Bo Nix explains why he is playing in Holiday Bowl

Bo Nix isn’t done yet. After a career-best senior season after transferring to Oregon, he has elected to stay in Eugene and play for the Ducks again next season. The final step between now and then, though, is his last game of the 2022 season against North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl.
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Alabama Basketball opens conference play with road win

Alabama basketball opened SEC play with a tough win at no. 21 Mississippi State. With the 78-67 victory, Alabama improves to 11-2 on the season and will remain in the top-10 heading into the new year. This was an ugly, physical game, particularly in the first half. Still, the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Jazz Update Kelly Olynyk's Status for Spurs Matchup

The Utah Jazz hit the road the day after Christmas to face Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs. The Jazz are trending in the right direction as far as health concerns, but they'll still be down one starter heading into the contest. Jazz starting center Kelly Olynyk will miss...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

FanSided

