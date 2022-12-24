Read full article on original website
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
New book on Maplewood highlights achievements of many current residents
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “Maplewood Compendium,” the first new book written specifically about Maplewood in almost 25 years, according to author Dan Kaslow, has just been published. Based on extensive, original research by longtime Maplewood resident Kaslow, this 127-page book covers every aspect of Maplewood in its 12 chapters. Included are mini-biographies of hundreds of Maplewood residents, past and present — including a few whose fame could be termed notoriety.
Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute toys and coats to less fortunate residents
NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 20, Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers delivered hundreds of toys and new and like-new coats to more than 35 schools, churches, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County sheriff’s annual toy and coat drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
Elks in Bloomfield adopt a veterans and his family
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Greater Essex Elks Lodge 21, formerly Bloomfield Elks, adopted a veteran and his family, which includes his wife and twin boys with special needs. The family recently got an apartment after being homeless. The family was chosen for adoption by the New Jersey Elks Veterans Association.
Sixth-grader creates stunning mural for WOSD central office classroom
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Anya Hughes, a sixth-grader, has created a stunning mural for the West Orange School District’s central office classroom to thank teachers Rebecca Giacopelli and Megan Schaller for the wonderful experiences she had during the program for gifted-and-talented students. Students are accepted into the gifted...
West Orange Classic Film Festival returns in 2023
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 17th West Orange Classic Film Festival returns Sunday, Jan. 8, to the AMC Dine-In Essex Green 9 theater, 495 Prospect Ave. in West Orange. The festival theme for 2023 is “Fabulous Fables and Magical Myths.”. All films will be screened on Sundays, from...
‘Hip Hop Nutcracker’ team celebrates the season with Cory Booker
NEWARK, NJ — “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show to New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Dec. 17 while celebrating the show’s 10th season. The creative team, cast and crew, along with hip-hop pioneer and emcee Kurtis Blow, met N.J. Sen. Cory Booker at the performance.
Man, 62, indicted for throwing 15-year-old through Westchester storefront window
A grand jury indicted a Dobbs Ferry man on Wednesday for assaulting two 15-year-olds — one of whom was severely injured and had to be hospitalized, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
Christmas party held for migrants in NYC
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
East Orange’s Indigo 141 complex offers apartments in new tower
EAST ORANGE, NJ — Blackstone 360 is doubling down on its successful Indigo 141 luxury rental community in East Orange, receiving a temporary certificate of occupancy this month for a second residential tower at the property, according to a Dec. 22 press release. The newly-built, seven-story tower offers a...
Staten Island girl, 13, reported missing before holiday weekend: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND — A 13-year-old girl was reported missing in Staten Island on Friday morning, police said. Christy Valentin was last seen leaving her Mariners Lane home around 7 a.m., according to the NYPD. She is about 5-foot-1, and has brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing black pants, a […]
NJEDA awards first studio partner designation to Lions Gate Films Inc.
NEWARK, NJ — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority announced Dec. 21 the award of the first-ever studio partner designation under the Garden State Film and Digital Media Jobs Act. The designation was awarded to Lions Gate Films Inc., which is set to lease space at the Newark studio currently under construction by Great Point Studios, after approval by the NJEDA board.
Police: 1 dead, 2 others injured in Brooklyn home invasion stabbing
At least one person is dead after a triple stabbing in Bensonhurst Thursday morning, according to police. Three people were stabbed in a home invasion robbery at 8208 17th Ave. Police say a 61-year-old male victim was found dead at the scene. A 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were...
Christmas Eve fire: FDNY responds to all-hands blaze at five-story St. George building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in St. George on Christmas Eve night. The fire, which FDNY confirmed happened at the five-story building located at 100 Stuyvesant Place, caused an all-hands emergency response. According to the FDNY, the fire was called in at 6:27 p.m.,...
When was the coldest day ever in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New Yorkers certainly had to bundle up over Christmas weekend, the temperatures recorded over the weekend are far from the coldest ever in New York City. New York City did experience record cold temperatures on Christmas Eve. It only hit 16 degrees Fahrenheit at JFK, LGA, Islip and Bridgeport, according […]
Apartment Complex Manager Was Renting Out Units On Her Own, Pocketing Cash: Somerset Prosecutor
A Somerset County property manager was renting out apartments without her boss's knowledge and pocketing the "rent" for herself, authorities claim. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, is held at the county lockup on multiple charges of theft and forgery related to the scam that Prosecutor John P. McDonald says she ran for years.
NYC ‘Subway Superman’ wins over $52K from Publishers Clearing House
Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Wesley Autrey’s last name. The story has been updated. HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man known as Subway Superman just won a super prize. Wesley Autrey, who rescued a stranger on the subway tracks in 2007, won $52,820 in the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes, according to a […]
Man, 34, slashed in face near Rockefeller Center Christmas tree
A man was slashed in the face down the block from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree Friday evening, police said.
