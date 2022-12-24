The St. Louis Cardinals got the bargain of the 2022-23 offseason when Nolan Arenado opted into the remainder of his contract, happy and satisfied with five years and $144 million to continue manning the hot corner at Busch Stadium. With Manny Machado’s opt-out looming next offseason, there’s been plenty of discussion about how he could easily tack on two or three years and $100 million on the five years/$150 million he has due to him. Arenado had no such desire to learn about the newfound possibilities of the market.

