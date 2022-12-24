Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Mets suddenly have some serious competition for Carlos Correa
While Carlos Correa and Scott Boras have remained patient with the Mets as they look at his physical, they’re starting to turn up the heat. Correa-mas may come a day late after all. While the events which led to Carlos Correa agreeing to a deal with the New York...
Did Andrew Benintendi contract help Yankees with Ian Happ trade?
The New York Yankees are very familiar with the “price going up,” as fans watched for the duration of the 2022 season when Aaron Judge continued to hit home run after home run in his contract year, eventually earning $360 million over nine years (after they offered $213.5 million over seven).
Is anybody going to sign Aroldis Chapman away from Yankees?
Aroldis Chapman was unbearable for fits and spurts throughout his Yankees tenure, but the left-handed “closer” was very clearly at his worst in 2022, in between bouts of rehab for an ill-advised tattoo. For the first time in New York, Chapman subtracted WAR from the team in 2022...
John Henry propaganda machine doing damage control for Boston Red Sox
This has not been the type of offseason that the Boston Red Sox envisioned. In the ideal universe, Xander Bogaerts would still be in Boston. Their numerous offseason targets would be coming on board instead of spurning them, in some cases, for the exact same contract elsewhere. The Red Sox would not have needed to overpay for an aging closer and an “outfielder” with a questionable glove.
Experts agree Shohei Ohtani's free agent contract (with Dodgers?) will shatter records
The Los Angeles Dodgers largely bypassed free agency in 2022-23, saving their significant budget for Shohei Ohtani's forthcoming free agency (while willfully ignoring the potholes and obstacles that could be in their way). New ownership in Anaheim might not want to let him go, especially after the Angels made several...
Never forget Miguel Andújar wrecked Yankees’ Nolan Arenado trade
The St. Louis Cardinals got the bargain of the 2022-23 offseason when Nolan Arenado opted into the remainder of his contract, happy and satisfied with five years and $144 million to continue manning the hot corner at Busch Stadium. With Manny Machado’s opt-out looming next offseason, there’s been plenty of discussion about how he could easily tack on two or three years and $100 million on the five years/$150 million he has due to him. Arenado had no such desire to learn about the newfound possibilities of the market.
6abc Action News
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Will Jacob deGrom Get the Last Laugh?
When he’s not bullying opposing hitters, he’s known to set his sights on his own clubhouse. The key question is whether he can push around his own body.
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
The Beautiful Life of Vin Scully
The legendary Dodgers broadcaster, who died Tuesday at age 94, was simultaneously a giant and America’s best friend.
Anthony Davis injury update finally gives Lakers fans some clarity
The Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to gain some semblance of momentum this season before the rug was completely pulled out. Anthony Davis injured his foot, with an indefinite timeline provided that left the Lakers in the dark. There have been conflicting updates about Davis. At first, many assumed...
