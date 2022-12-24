Read full article on original website
15 Most Popular International Vacation Rentals (2022)
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. International travel resumed with a force in 2022, but the trends showed many of our readers preferred staying in a private vacation home over a large hotel. The European countries, including France, Italy, and Portugal, were hugely popular destinations, but tropical places like Costa Rica, Mexico, and Turks and Caicos also topped the list. Here are the 15 most loved vacation homes in 2022 to inspire your 2023 bucket list trip planning.
13 Destinations These Airline Experts Loved Visiting In 2022
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Our airline industry experts have flown all over the world multiple times, so we wanted to know their favorite personal trips of 2022. The results might surprise you and may have you booking a similar trip in 2023! Retired flight attendant Kentrell Charles chose three very different locations. Flight attendant and private chef Heather Earl traveled this year looking for great biking adventures along with a special place to volunteer. Pilot Christy Karsten kept her favorite right here in the U.S. Flight attendant Lara Ketterman checked three more spots off her bucket list!
10 Amazing Small Group Travel Tours To Experience In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Small group tours offer a number of significant benefits. For starters, you can visit smaller, unique places that simply can’t accommodate large groups. Likewise, you can also participate in immersive experiences that aren’t possible for large groups due to their unwieldy size.
My 6 Favorite Restaurants On Capri, Italy
The island of Capri, Italy, is a beautiful small island in the Bay of Naples that’s long attracted the wealthy to its stunning landscape. Many people visit for the day from Sorrento, a busy tourist destination, and once on Capri, they find a well-kept — even pristine — place of stunning hillside villas and a craggy coastline that meets the bluest sea you’ll find in Europe.
Our 20 Most Popular Travel News Stories From 2022
As travel slowly began returning to some semblance of normalcy in 2022, our team at TravelAwaits worked hard to bring you relevant stories to help inform your travel plans and dream about where to go next! As we look ahead to 2023, it’s also fun to reflect on where we’ve been. These are the top 20 most popular travel-related news stories from 2022.
14 Beautiful U.S. Train Trips To Experience In 2023
When it comes to travel, getting there is supposed to be half the fun. But what if getting there is the whole point? In 2023 it can be, with our curated list of the most beautiful train trips in the United States. Whether you’re going near or far, prefer a quick trip or a long journey, or just want to see some jaw-dropping American landscapes — we’ve got you covered below, in no specific order. All aboard.
Disney Experts Share 13 Amazing Experiences Even Non-Disney Fans Will Love
I love Disney World: the characters, the rides, the food. But not everyone in my travel party is always a fan. They don’t like crowds or rides. So I’ve wondered, what can we do so they have fun as well? Our Disney experts came through with some fantastic suggestions. Heck, I might even plan a trip, and only hit the parks if I have time!
This Florida Town Now Offers Visitors Electric Horseless Carriage Rides — The First In The U.S.
For the first time, electric horseless carriages will be used for tourism in the United States. Mount Dora, Florida, is the first city in the country to implement the carriages. The quaint town, just north of Orlando, has beautiful parks, lakes, and a restored historic district that can all now...
14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
California has always been a special place. Hundreds of years ago, pioneers and settlers chased its coastline in search of a better life, new opportunities, and famously — gold. All these years later, travelers from around the world are still seeking out all that glitters. But now, that means sun-soaked beaches, renowned food and wine destinations, and a diverse landscape that stretches from the majestic redwoods in the north to the wild desert expanse down south. Our readers have crisscrossed California and shared their favorite towns to visit. Here they are, in no particular order. Because let’s face it: They’re all golden.
7 New Luxury Oceanfront Resorts In Mexico And The Caribbean To Book In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. As temperatures drop and snowflakes fall in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere, thoughts may turn to a toasty tropical vacation getaway. The new year brings new options for upscale lodging on Mexico’s Yucatan coast, in the Caribbean Islands, and in Central American countries that border the sublime Caribbean Sea.
The Best Caribbean Island You’ve Never Heard Of
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Way down in the southernmost reaches of the Caribbean Sea, sitting slightly north of Venezuela, you’ll find a tiny slice of paradise. Bonaire is located just to the east of its more famous neighbors of Aruba and Curaçao, and these three form the group called the ABC Islands. This region is also a fantastic place for land-based vacations for travelers seeking active adventures, a little time to relax, or a nice mix of both.
Our 18 Best-Selling Travel Products From 2022 You’ll Need In 2023
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Many of our expert travel contributors shared their favorite travel products throughout 2022. Who is better to take travel advice from than a retired flight attendant or a full-time travel writer? They have tested many items, some better than others, throughout their miles on the road and in the sky. These are the 18 products they recommended that resonated most with our readers in 2022. Start your 2023 trip planning and stock up on these essentials now!
16 Florida Beach Towns Our Readers Love (2022)
Florida is known for its amusement parks, good weather, and sunshine. But up and down the Sunshine State’s 8,436 miles of coastline are some of the best beach towns in the country. From surfing and diving to relaxing or golfing, these quaint, quiet towns have something for everyone. Grab...
7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
5 Things I Loved And 2 I Didn’t Cruising Solo On Norwegian Prima
I’m in my own little sanctuary on Norwegian Prima, and I’m loving it. Or am I?. Norwegian Cruise Line leads the way for solo cruisers with its innovative Studio cabins. These are the first staterooms specifically designed and priced for solo travelers, and I chose one of these cabins during my cruise with NCL, a hosted trip that I enjoyed on the line’s brand-new ship as it sailed from Galveston, Texas.
Disney Cruise Line Announces Full Itinerary To Caribbean, Mexico In 2024
If you’ve been dreaming of setting sail for crystal blue waters, white sand beaches, and lots of adventures, then Disney Cruise Line plans to make that come true. It has announced its tropical cruise itineraries for 2024. You can now book your magical vacation on board one of five...
