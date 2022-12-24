How cold did it get in Miami? A record this year? What the forecast says for Christmas

Miami hit a low of 48 around 6 a.m. Saturday — the third coldest day of 2022, so far. The last time Miami went under 50 was Jan. 31 when it dipped to 49, according to meteorologist Will Redman of the National Weather Service in Miami.

The coldest day of the year, so far, was Jan. 30, Redman said. That’s when Miami dropped to 42 degrees, Fort Lauderdale fell to 40 and West Palm Beach chilled at 37 degrees, according to Redman. On Jan. 29, Miami dipped to 46.

The air mass that has our Christmas weekend in Florida so cold — if not white — traveled all the way from Central Alaska over the last four days, the center said.

People walk on the William Powell Bridge along the Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne, Florida, on a chilly Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com

Don’t expect to warm up that much. Saturday’s high is only 60.

Expect breezy weather, with gusts about 15 mph with some above 20 mph. Your Christmas Eve dinner, if you’re hosting it outside, will be under partly cloudy skies and a repeat, more or less, of the morning low — about 49.

Cold temperatures will continue through the holiday weekend with another bracing upper 40s start Christmas morning and temperatures only reaching about 58 Sunday afternoon.

The wind chill — what you will feel — will be about 43 in Miami, according to the service.

There’s a 30% chance of showers Christmas Day, mostly after noon.

A bundled up Kristal Garcia, 48, walks her dog Jay in the water at Hobie Island Beach Park in Key Biscayne, Florida, on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. D.A. Varela/dvarela@miamiherald.com