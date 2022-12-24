Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow 1 to 4 inches with the highest snow totals above 2200 feet. * WHERE...Post Falls, Rockford, Potlatch, Moscow, Pullman, La Crosse, Downtown Spokane, Tekoa, Rosalia, Plummer, Uniontown, Colfax, Genesee, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, Fairfield, Airway Heights, Cheney, Hayden, Spokane Valley, Oakesdale, and Worley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.
