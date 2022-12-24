Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 foot. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel.
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and 14 inches. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stevens Pass, and Stehekin. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Some of the higher benches could see up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Chelan, Brewster, Okanogan, Tonasket, Badger Mountain Road, Disautel Pass, Number 1 Canyon, Omak, Waterville, Wenatchee, Mansfield, Entiat, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Pangborn Airport, Nespelem, Bridgeport, and Cashmere. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will start late Thursday morning with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come overnight through Friday morning.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Everett and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Seattle and Vicinity and Bremerton and Vicinity zones. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
