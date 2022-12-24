Effective: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Some of the higher benches could see up to 5 inches. * WHERE...Chelan, Brewster, Okanogan, Tonasket, Badger Mountain Road, Disautel Pass, Number 1 Canyon, Omak, Waterville, Wenatchee, Mansfield, Entiat, Number 2 Canyon, Oroville, Pangborn Airport, Nespelem, Bridgeport, and Cashmere. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 11 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will start late Thursday morning with minor accumulations. The better accumulations will come overnight through Friday morning.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO