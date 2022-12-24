Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility has continue to improve across northern Illinois, especially for areas north of I-80. Patchy fog does look to persist through the next couple of hours, so continue to allow for some extra travel time. Additionally, there may be a few slick spots on side streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and bridges from earlier fog where temperatures were subfreezing. Use caution. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until noon CST /1 PM EST/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may be present on roads in northern Illinois where temperatures are around or below freezing, especially on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will continue to make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute. Fog may persist through midday in some places.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO