Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may develop on roads where temperatures are around or below freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 09:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kankakee; Livingston; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY * WHAT...Visibility has continue to improve across northern Illinois, especially for areas north of I-80. Patchy fog does look to persist through the next couple of hours, so continue to allow for some extra travel time. Additionally, there may be a few slick spots on side streets, sidewalks, parking lots, and bridges from earlier fog where temperatures were subfreezing. Use caution. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until noon CST /1 PM EST/ today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may be present on roads in northern Illinois where temperatures are around or below freezing, especially on bridges and overpasses. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will continue to make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute. Fog may persist through midday in some places.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may develop on roads where temperatures are around or below freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cass, Champaign, Christian, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-02 08:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cass; Champaign; Christian; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; De Witt; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Fulton; Jasper; Knox; Lawrence; Logan; Macon; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Morgan; Moultrie; Peoria; Piatt; Richland; Sangamon; Schuyler; Scott; Shelby; Stark; Tazewell; Vermilion; Woodford DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Central and southeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0