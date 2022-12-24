Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may develop on roads where temperatures are around or below freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IL ・ 59 MINUTES AGO