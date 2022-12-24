ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, MO

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may develop on roads where temperatures are around or below freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adams, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adams; Pike DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Illinois, Adams IL and Pike IL Counties. In Missouri, Audrain MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Monroe MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, and Shelby MO Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audrain, Knox, Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-02 08:51:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audrain; Knox; Lewis; Marion; Monroe; Pike; Ralls; Shelby DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Illinois, Adams IL and Pike IL Counties. In Missouri, Audrain MO, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO, Monroe MO, Pike MO, Ralls MO, and Shelby MO Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-02 08:56:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northwest and west central Illinois, east central and southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Slick spots may develop on roads where temperatures are around or below freezing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Reduced visibility will make travel conditions hazardous for the morning commute.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Adair, Bates, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Cass, Chariton by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-02 08:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Adair; Bates; Buchanan; Caldwell; Carroll; Cass; Chariton; Clay; Clinton; Cooper; Daviess; De Kalb; Grundy; Henry; Howard; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Pettis; Platte; Randolph; Ray; Saline; Sullivan DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

