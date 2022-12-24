Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
