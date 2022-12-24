Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Owyhee Mountains, Upper Weiser River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches across Baker Valley and near Richland in Baker County. * WHERE...In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains and Upper Weiser River zones. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Boise Mountains, Camas Prairie, West Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Boise Mountains; Camas Prairie; West Central Mountains; Western Magic Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Idaho. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-30 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
