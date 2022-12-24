Effective: 2022-12-29 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Owyhee Mountains; Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches across Baker Valley and near Richland in Baker County. * WHERE...In Idaho, Owyhee Mountains and Upper Weiser River zones. In Oregon, Baker County zone. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

ADAMS COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO