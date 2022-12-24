ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenburgh, NY

Holiday Joy- watch video of volunteers making fruit baskets for 135 group homes and veterans

Watch the video of volunteers organizing Operation Holiday Joy -making fruit baskets for 135 group homes for people with disabilities and home bound veterans. Prior to this weeks holidays a group of dedicated volunteers organized Operation Holiday Joy spending the afternoon and evening making fruit baskets with gingerbread house kits and other goodies for 135 group homes for people with disabilities and home bound Veterans.
CLARIFICATION- WHAT A 6% TAX RATE REDUCTION MEANS

I have received several calls asking to elaborate on what a projected 6% tax rate reduction really means. First, I must explain how a tax rate is determined. I have received several calls asking to elaborate on what a projected 6% tax rate reduction really means. First, I must explain how a tax rate is determined. The Town Tax Levy is divided by the Town’s aggregate taxable assessed value.
Governor signs law allowing NEW condo and coop developments to be taxed as residential

Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation sponsored by Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins and Assemblyman Tom Abinanti into law that will allow the town of Greenburgh to assess newly constructed condominiums and cooperative units as residential properties - not commercial properties. The law does not apply to existing condo and coop buildings. They will continue to be assessed as commercial properties.
