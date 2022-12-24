Read full article on original website
Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
KCPD found stolen handgun next to 14-year-old shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —A man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Darrell E. Thompson, 18, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
Jury: Man illegally in the U.S. found guilty of murder in Kansas
KANSAS CITY — Two Mexican nationals have been convicted in federal court of kidnapping and murder. Jonathan M. Bravo-Lopez (also known as “Jonathan Vravo,” and “Shadow”), 27, and Juan D. Osorio (also known as “Spexx”), 28, both of whom are citizens of Mexico residing in Kansas City were found guilty this month, of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death. Osorio was also found guilty of being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney.
Sports Headlines for Tuesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have relied on unsung and overlooked players alongside stars such as Patrick Mahomes to not only win the AFC West, but continue to fight for the lone first-round playoff bye in the conference. Jerick McKinnon is tops on the list as the journeyman running back has scored in four straight games with seven TDs over that span. He signed a one-year deal that pays him a relatively paltry $1,272,500 this season, making him perhaps one of the best values in the NFL this season. Other unsung players such as Andrew Wylie and Justin Watson have been steals for Kansas City at various points.
🏈 Arkansas outlasts Kansas in Triple Overtime at AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Kansas came back from a 25-point deficit to force overtime in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl, but came up short in three overtimes, falling 55-53 to Arkansas in a thriller. Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels set a plethora of single-game and KU bowl records, leading the Jayhawks...
🏈 Kansas Set to take on Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28
LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the first time since the 2008 season, the Kansas Jayhawks will play postseason football when they travel to Memphis, Tennessee to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 64th AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 28. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. CT and will be...
🏈 Chiefs will be aware of ‘anything and everything’ vs. Broncos Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—(AP) The Denver Broncos’ tumultuous and disappointing season continued Monday with the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The move brings some unknown, especially scheme-wise, just six days before the Chiefs welcome the Broncos to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But the Chiefs will be prepared for whatever comes their way.
🏀 MBB: Kansas Basketball to Celebrate 125 Years on Jan. 14
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The winningest program in college basketball history, Kansas, is celebrating its 125th year of play during the 2022-23 season and will host a 125th reunion on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the Jayhawks host Iowa State in historic Allen Fieldhouse. The game will feature an on-court recognition honoring past Jayhawks in attendance. Additionally, the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative pennant celebrating 125 years of Kansas Basketball.
