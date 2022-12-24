Read full article on original website
'GMA3' Host T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce Amid Scandal With Co-Host
Holmes' divorce filing from his wife comes nearly a month after photographs published in the Daily Mail revealed a relationship with Amy Robach.
McDonald's Is Launching Special Happy Meals For The New Mario Film
In April 2022, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment announced that the release of the "Super Mario Bros. Movie" was pushed back to April 7, 2023, after initial plans to release the highly anticipated animated adaptation on December 21, 2022, per Variety. The star-studded voice cast features Chris Pratt as our favorite mustachioed plumber Mario, Jack Black as Bowser aka King Koopa, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Charlie Day as Luigi, per Universal Pictures.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed over $1 billion at the global box office in the two weeks since its release.
Reports: ABC anchor T.J. Holmes files for divorce
T.J. Holmes has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Marilee Fieberg, after reportedly having an affair with his co-anchor, "Good Morning America's" Amy Robach.
Theophilus London: 5 Things To Know About Rapper Whose Family Has Reported Him Missing
Theophilus London is a rapper and singer. London collaborated with Tame Impala, Sara Quinn, and Kanye West. He has been reported missing since July 2022. “Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” the rep for the rapper and singer said in a statement to Consequence on Dec. 28. The family of Theophilus, 35, noted that he hadn’t been seen since July 2022. “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”
Twitter Is Passionately Defending An Attack On The Cheesecake Factory
A recent Twitter post read, "Y'all go to Cheesecake Factory to sit in that dungeon eating that over cooked ass pasta bye you can't even SEE YOUR FOOD THEY DONT HAVE LIGHTS!" Many people got extremely defensive about the restaurant chain, taking to the platform to retaliate on the post.
Most Little Leaguers Dream of the Big Leagues. He Dreamed of Dentistry
When he played in the 1956 Little League World Series, he told SI that his goal wasn’t MLB. Here’s what happened.
What Was The First New Flavor Added To Oreo?
For years now, a hallmark of the Oreo cookie brand has been the ongoing introduction of new flavor combinations, going far beyond the sweet white creme sandwiched between two chocolate wafers that has remained the brand's flagship since its introduction in 1912. Just this year, for instance, Hello, Yummy, noted Oreo's introduction of Toffee Crunch and limited-edition Ultimate Chocolate cookies. And that's not all. Thrillist recently recounted Oreo's limited holiday edition items for 2022, comprising Oreo Snowballs, a chocolate shell covering a traditional Oreo; Oreo Joy!, another take on the classic cookie, but with red-dyed creme filling and holiday designs on the wafers; the self-explanatory White Fudge-Covered Oreos; and Oreo Storybook Sandwich Cookies, miniature Oreos in holiday-themed packaging intended as Christmas stocking stuffers.
The Best Coconut Oils Of 2022
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Coconut oil is touted as having potential health benefits, although it's extremely high in saturated fat. It comes in many guises: organic, virgin, extra virgin, cold-pressed, expeller-pressed, refined, unrefined, and fractionated (to name a few). It can be used cosmetically for skin and hair care, and to improve oral hygiene (which is a process known as oil pulling, per Healthline), but it's mainly used in cooking and baking.
