Theophilus London is a rapper and singer. London collaborated with Tame Impala, Sara Quinn, and Kanye West. He has been reported missing since July 2022. “Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts,” the rep for the rapper and singer said in a statement to Consequence on Dec. 28. The family of Theophilus, 35, noted that he hadn’t been seen since July 2022. “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO