Related
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Highest snow totals for northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
Impact of freeze-thaw on MI roads and what municipalities are doing to prepare
On Southfield Road near Mount Vernon is one of the many surfaces the Oakland County Road Commission says it’s keeping a close eye on as temperatures start to rise.
Michigan’s Porcupine Mountains set to open ski hill this weekend
ONTONAGON, MICH. -- A ski hill tucked away inside a beloved Upper Peninsula state park is set to open its slopes for the winter 2023 season. The Porcupine Mountains Winter Sports Complex, located inside Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula, will open its slopes Friday, Dec. 30, the Michigan DNR announced this week.
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
Christmas Eve Blizzard | Poor travel conditions linger, but improvement is in sight
MICHIGAN, USA — It’s been a rough 36 hours across West Michigan, with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties...
Crews still cleaning up the mess left by the winter storm
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Right now state and county crews are still working to remove all the snow on the roads after strong winds blew the snow around, covering several streets and highways over the holiday weekend. While many highways are clear, some back roads are still seeing large drifts...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard update: Where are official blizzard conditions, wind forecast
The Blizzard Warning continues in effect for the western counties and northern counties of Lower Michigan. Here’s a look at where the observations verify it’s officially a blizzard. The official definition of a blizzard is based on a combination of low visibility and strong wind gusts. A blizzard...
Power utility ponders fate of 13 historic Michigan dams
Federal licenses to operate dams owned by Consumers Energy are set to expire in 2034
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
Kick-Off January 2023 with These 12 Northern Michigan Events
Join Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy for a guided New Year’s Day hike at Green Point Dunes in Benzie County. This snowy trek winds through forests and meadows to stunning Lake Michigan views. January 6, 7 | Comedy With Heather Jay | Traverse City. Get ready to laugh! 15-year...
Michigan’s latest population dip: Blame deaths, not migration
Michigan had more people move in than it had move out, according to new 2022 U.S. Census estimates. Yet, Michigan still had a decline in its overall population. The culprit? Unusually high deaths and low births.
20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan
Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
13 Weather 2 PM Update: Blizzard Conditions Continue Saturday Afternoon!
Blizzard conditions are continuing in West Michigan Saturday afternoon. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest details!
BIG weather flip-flop coming; Beach party theme for New Year’s Eve Party?
With the weather we have now you probably won’t believe what’s coming. Everything is pointing toward a dramatic turn-around to much warmer weather. Some forecast data even shows this warm-up won’t be just a one-day bask. Here is the temperature anomaly forecast at 5,000 feet up in...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind. chills near 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
