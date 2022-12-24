ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
UpNorthLive.com

Highest snow totals for northern Michigan

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- With a blizzard having made its way out of northern Michigan, some may be wondering which areas were hit the hardest. The National Weather Service has provided a list of the places that received the most snow over the past few days:. ESE Mancelona - 36.7...
radioresultsnetwork.com

Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard

The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
MARQUETTE, MI
WNEM

Crews still cleaning up the mess left by the winter storm

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Right now state and county crews are still working to remove all the snow on the roads after strong winds blew the snow around, covering several streets and highways over the holiday weekend. While many highways are clear, some back roads are still seeing large drifts...
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522

Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
My North.com

Kick-Off January 2023 with These 12 Northern Michigan Events

Join Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy for a guided New Year’s Day hike at Green Point Dunes in Benzie County. This snowy trek winds through forests and meadows to stunning Lake Michigan views. January 6, 7 | Comedy With Heather Jay | Traverse City. Get ready to laugh! 15-year...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
awesomemitten.com

20 AWESOME Ideas for Day Trips in Michigan

Michigan may be known as the Great Lakes State — and exploring the endless miles of shoreline is a wonderful way to spend any day — but there also are many day trips in Michigan that showcase the state’s past, present, and future. These Michigan day trips...
