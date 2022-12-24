Virginia State Police investigate a single vehicle crash in Brunswick Co. that resulted in a fatality.

Read full article on original website
Four people injured in Virginia Route 150 single-car crash, state police investigating
Four people are in the hospital with injuries on Tuesday evening after a car ran off Route 150 and crashed into a cement barrier.
Former Virginia cop and cross-country killer listed father, State Police officer, friend as references for deputy job
Newly obtained employment records on the lone suspect in a cross-country triple murder case have revealed that former VSP trooper and recent Washington County Sheriff's Office hire listed his father, a close friend and a VSP field training officer on his application for employment with the latter law enforcement agency.
South Crater Road reopened after crash in Petersburg
A crash has closed all northbound lanes of South Crater Road near Interstate 95, as well as the ramp that leads from South Crater Road to the interstate.
70-year-old woman missing, Powhatan Sheriff’s Office leading search
The Powhatan County Sheriff's Office is leading a search for a 70-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Police begin homicide investigation after Henrico man found dead inside home
The Henrico Police Division is investigating a suspected homicide after a man was found dead inside a Glen Allen home Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Missing Powhatan woman found dead in James River
A missing Powhatan County woman was found dead in a Goochland County park on Wednesday.
Water main break affecting traffic in Hopewell
According to a release from the City of Hopewell, work to repair the water main began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and is expected to continue until Thursday.
73-year-old killed by wrong-way driver on Christmas Eve in Dinwiddie
A 73-year-old was killed by a wrong-way driver on Christmas Eve on Route 1, Virginia State Police said.
Hopewell police officer buys gas for car on side of road
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) -A Hopewell Police officer is being praised by the department for helping a stranded car that ran out of gas. The Hopewell Police Department posted the officer’s act of kindness on their Facebook page Tuesday. Officer Martin came across a disabled vehicle in Hopewell, and after...
1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield crash
New legislation to protect personal data goes into effect Jan. 1. In today’s digitally-driven age, it’s become harder for consumers to keep personal data private. On January 1, the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act goes into effect to give consumers some power back.
I-95 North reopened after crashes in Richmond
Several lanes on Interstate 95 in Richmond were shut down Wednesday morning in response to two separate crashes, one near Brook Hill and the other near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
63-year-old driver dies after van overturns several times, Virginia State Police investigating
Virginia State Police is currently investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of the 63-year-old driver.
Family Seeks Justice Weeks After Missing Va. Teen Was Found Dismembered, Buried in Shallow Grave
Cion Carroll's brutal murder remains unsolved The family of a 17-year-old boy whose dismembered body was found 10 days after his mother reported him missing last month is pleading for answers. After Cion Carroll's remains were found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County on Nov. 12, investigators still haven't announced a suspect or made an arrest. "I just can't figure out why they've had no suspects, and they haven't reached out to give us an update," Cion's grandfather Junius Carter told TV station WWBT on Friday. "We...
Fugitives wanted, Chesterfield police seeking public assistance in search
The Chesterfield County Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in finding two wanted fugitives.
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
Bullets tore through a Richmond home. The shooting has left them wanting to move
Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that the shooting appeared to be a random attack, with the bullets barely missing a teenage girl who was home for Christmas break.
‘He loved life’: Family, friends gather for vigil of family man killed on Byron Street
Friends and family gathered at the Glenwood Farms Apartments in Henrico to honor the life and legacy of a man who was shot and killed just blocks away last week.
Richmond City Sheriff’s Office to hold job fair for multiple positions
The City of Richmond's Sheriff's Office is holding an on-site job fair on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, and there are multiple positions waiting to be filled.
Richmond Fire Claims Life Of One Person
One person died in a house fire last night in Richmond. Crews responded to the scene on Kenyon School Road around 7 p.m. Sunday night. The victim's name has not been released. Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Photo with thanks Richmond-Carolina Fire Department)
Richmond’s Marshall Street Plaza closed indefinitely for repairs
The Marshall Street Plaza in downtown Richmond is closed until further notice for emergency repairs.
