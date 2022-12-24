ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker

We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know

If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
10 Upstate NY Holiday Lights Festivals Open Past Christmas Day

Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers filed through the many festivals of light events across the region leading up to Christmas. Nearly every area in New York state had some kind of fun light display for residents and visitors to enjoy. But who says the festivities have to end with Christmas?
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem

Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop

Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most

The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York

Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Hiking in Upstate New York? Know the Line or Get a $250 Fine!

Going hiking in New York? Follow the dress code and more, or pay heavy fines!. I'm not sure how many New Yorkers know this, but this may be useful if you're planning to take a hike in the near future. Most experienced hikers are well aware of the "do's and don'ts" when taking to the ADKs, and that's a good thing. But for the rest of us, things could get a little dicey and pricey if you don't heed the warnings of the High Peaks!
