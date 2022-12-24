Read full article on original website
How Many Calories Does the Average New Yorker Consume During Commute?
Many Hudson Valley and New York residents have long commutes to work. Sometimes snacking can take your mind off the stress of being stuck in traffic, and not moving anywhere fast. And sometimes there's simply no time to stop for breakfast or dinner. You may not realize it, but these...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Possible Massive Wage Increase Coming For Teachers In New York
A new proposed bill could end up giving many teachers in New York a huge raise. Last week, a Florida congress member introduced a new bill that would raise the minimum salary for any public school teacher to at least $60,000. Florida Congresswoman Frederica S. Wilson who chairs the Higher...
15 Things You Should NEVER Say to a Central New Yorker
We hear it all the time. Stupid questions or phrases out-of-towners say that really get on our nerves. From our weather and food to where we really are in New York state. Here are 15 things you should NEVER say to a Central New Yorker. "What's a Riggie?" -It's not...
Liar, Liar: What Happens Next For NY’s New GOP Congressman George Santos
A Republican Congressman-elect from downstate New York is facing backlash from both sides of the aisle after admissions he lied on the campaign trail about his background and qualifications. George Santos, who won his election for NY's 3rd Congressional District last month, is now coming clean to the New York...
Ames Department Store IS Allegedly Coming Back to NY! Here’s What We Know
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome, New York, or other Central New York locations in the 90s, you'll allegedly be able to shop there in 2023!. Earlier in December, we weren't sure if the claims being made that the department store making a return were true as very little information was available. However, now, new information reveals that it is in fact true.
State Police Use Amazing Tank-Like Vehicle to Move Cars in Buffalo
Our hearts continue to be with our fellow New Yorkers out west as they deal with the aftermath of one of the worst storms in state history, and we'd like to take a moment to thank our first responders. As of this morning, as many as 30 people perished, and more bodies may be recovered.
10 Upstate NY Holiday Lights Festivals Open Past Christmas Day
Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers filed through the many festivals of light events across the region leading up to Christmas. Nearly every area in New York state had some kind of fun light display for residents and visitors to enjoy. But who says the festivities have to end with Christmas?
Can You Still Pass The NY State Written Driver’s Test? (QUIZ)
Do you remember the day you got your driver's license? I remember mine - it was a beautiful summer day. But truth be told, I don't particularly remember most of the process that led up to that moment. I remember the brief driving test, but the written test that got me there? That's all but left my mind.
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
New Yorkers Hoping For A Huge Payday Eyeing $565 Million Jackpot
If you broke the bank buying Christmas gifts, here's your chance to get your money back in a major way. It's no secret that the holidays put a financial burden on families in New York State. Couple that with skyrocketing prices for food, childcare, housing, and utilities. A NerdWallet survey states that,
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
One Third Of New York State Men Wait Until Christmas Eve To Shop
Holiday shopping. You either love it or hate it. It's not that I hate it, but I sometimes feel pressure to find those perfect gifts. Maybe I'm just trying too hard. I suppose waiting until the last minute to show for Christmas gifts doesn't help either. My wife had her Christmas shopping done a couple of months ago.
How Thoughtful! Google Says New Yorkers Want to Get This Christmas Gift Most
The holiday season is fully upon us, and as we get closer to Christmas and Hanukkah, most of us are in the middle of completing our holiday shopping. Shopping for the holidays is definitely a chore, and often a pricey chore at that, but is done out of love and brings joy and happiness to those people in your life with which you are closest. Whether you choose to give a physical gift, a gift card, money or an experience (tickets, hopefully), it's often the thought that counts in situations like these.
14 Exquisite Gourmet Cheese Shops in Upstate New York
Cheese production is a big business in Upstate New York. In fact, the Empire State is the fifth largest cheese-producing state in the US (Wisconsin is #1 of course). What many don't know is that New York actually used to be one of the most dominant states in terms of cheese-making in the country. That was about 150 years back at this point. But there are still tons of delicious cheeses being produced in our state and we want to show them off.
Hiking in Upstate New York? Know the Line or Get a $250 Fine!
Going hiking in New York? Follow the dress code and more, or pay heavy fines!. I'm not sure how many New Yorkers know this, but this may be useful if you're planning to take a hike in the near future. Most experienced hikers are well aware of the "do's and don'ts" when taking to the ADKs, and that's a good thing. But for the rest of us, things could get a little dicey and pricey if you don't heed the warnings of the High Peaks!
The 1 Spot in Utica That Reduces Sensible Drivers to Blithering Idiots
It's that time of year again! Frantic shoppers doing everything they can to find that last minute gift, even it means throwing all decorum and basic decency out the window. It also means most people's "Driver's IQ" takes a dip by 20 points or so. Much has been said about...
