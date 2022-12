A slip of the finger when texting someone could lead to some significant problems if you’re not careful, and a GP surgery is learning the hard way. Askern Medical Practice in Doncaster meant to text their patients “we wish you a very merry Christmas and a Happy New Year” but instead sent a text informing people they had cancer. “[Redacted] has asked for you to do a DS1500 for the above patient. Diagnosis- Aggressive lung cancer with metastases,” the message read.DS1500 is a form terminally ill patients fill out to apply for benefits. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...

