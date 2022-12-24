Read full article on original website
Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild
“We were going to flee,” said Mark Gutel, co-owner of the farm. “And now, you know what, we can actually rebuild. We can actually make this work. It's fantastic.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Holiday storm decimates Kinder Way Farm Sanctuary, but owners look to rebuild.
The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023
Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions
Two flocks of infected domestic birds have been killed in Vermont to prevent further spread of the avian flu, according to officials at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions.
Ban means popular lightbulb soon won’t be for sale in Vermont stores
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Say goodbye to a popular lightbulb. An upcoming ban means you won’t be able to find it in stores anymore. This past May, Vermont passed legislation that prohibits the sale of fluorescent lightbulbs and tubes that contain mercury. Starting Feb. 17, 2023, the sale of...
Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information
This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a week and housing is on the lips of nearly every lawmaker. State leaders are looking for ways to address both the availability and affordability of housing across Vermont. However, while there’s a near-universal consensus that Vermont needs more...
Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures
The number of strays and owner relinquishments have also increased at some shelters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont animal rescue groups report a decrease in adoptions, citing housing and economic pressures.
Four days left; Send 30 meals to the Foodbank
Your gift today will be tripled. You’ll be entered to win our winter gear giveaway worth over $1,000 and you’ll send 30 meals to neighbors in need. Read the story on VTDigger here: Four days left; Send 30 meals to the Foodbank.
Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail
NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher. Each death leaves behind family and friends grieving and wondering what more they could have done. Now, a new resource is available to help those struggling in the aftermath of suicide.
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?
After a U.S. Supreme Court decision changed the legal landscape around religious schools, Vermont lawmakers and advocates are preparing for a debate. Read the story on VTDigger here: What will Vermont lawmakers do about religious schools?.
New Program to Build Missing Middle-Income Homes in Vermont
MIDDLEBURY, VT – With many Vermonters feeling stuck because of the increasing costs of homes and the dire lack of availability, officials announced a new program to build more moderately priced homes across the state. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program will provide subsidies and incentives for home builders to construct or rehabilitate modest homes affordable to Vermont homebuyers at 120% of the area median household income or lower.
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
Vt. schools leaders say students are vaping again at school
The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart.
