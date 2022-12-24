ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, VT

WCAX

Soaring home heating prices have many Vermonters feeling the pinch

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters are struggling with home heating costs. Soaring fuel prices are hitting everyone’s wallet, but it’s especially challenging for lower-income residents who don’t qualify for heating assistance. Matthew Lavoy lives in a group home in Barre. His rent recently went up $100,...
VERMONT STATE
Mountain Times

The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College

By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s note: This is part two in a three-part series about the Rutland Region’s “lost” ski areas. The formation of early ski areas was significant for driving the popularity of skiing and contributed to the post […] Read More The post The nation’s largest college ski program: Green Mountain College appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

Act 135 requires Vermonters to register and report surface water use in 2023

Staff from the Agency of Natural Resources inspect a water diversion on the Flint Brook in Roxbury. Vermont Business Magazine Starting January 1, 2023, there are new requirements for registering and reporting surface water withdrawals or removals to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in accordance with a new state law, Act 135 of 2022. Surface waters include rivers, streams, brooks, creeks, lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. The purpose of Act 135 is to collect baseline information about surface water usage in Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Backstory: Most Tedious Quest for Information

This "backstory" is a part of a collection of articles that describes some of the obstacles that Seven Days reporters faced while pursuing Vermont news, events and people in 2022. There are two ways to get copies of court documents in Vermont. One is to fill out a form with...
VERMONT STATE
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
EDGECOMB, ME
WCAX

Vermont lawmakers aim to make housing more available and affordable

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s legislative session kicks off in a week and housing is on the lips of nearly every lawmaker. State leaders are looking for ways to address both the availability and affordability of housing across Vermont. However, while there’s a near-universal consensus that Vermont needs more...
VERMONT STATE
whdh.com

Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia. A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night. “We...
FRANCONIA, NH
WCAX

New help for Vermonters who have lost loved ones to suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year marked a record for suicides in Vermont, and the latest data from the state shows this year trending even higher. Each death leaves behind family and friends grieving and wondering what more they could have done. Now, a new resource is available to help those struggling in the aftermath of suicide.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
ncsha.org

New Program to Build Missing Middle-Income Homes in Vermont

MIDDLEBURY, VT – With many Vermonters feeling stuck because of the increasing costs of homes and the dire lack of availability, officials announced a new program to build more moderately priced homes across the state. The Missing Middle-Income Homeownership Development Program will provide subsidies and incentives for home builders to construct or rehabilitate modest homes affordable to Vermont homebuyers at 120% of the area median household income or lower.
VERMONT STATE
mainebiz.biz

Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor

A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
BANGOR, ME
WCAX

Vt. schools leaders say students are vaping again at school

The Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Brattleboro Retreat are partnering on the state's first-of-its-kind telepsychiatry pilot program. It’s hard to describe the scent that comes from the popcorn kitchen at Stewart Maple in Cuttingsville, but if you were to try and pick a word... “Mouthwatering,” laughed Alyssa Stewart.
VERMONT STATE

