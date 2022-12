“Bron about to cancel his Nike deal” – Fans clown LeBron James for losing SHOE during clutch time as Lakers fall against Jordan owned Hornets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the popular Air Jordan 3 is reportedly hitting stores soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @Prvt.selection and @zSneakerheadz shared images on Instagram of the Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green,” a unreleased colorway of Michael Jordan’s third signature shoe. The Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” appears to pay homage to the NBA legend and his Chicago Bulls squad’s fierce Boston Celtics rivals. The shoe features a simple white leather upper and is offset by the silhouette’s signature elephant...

