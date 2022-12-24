ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

92.9 WTUG

BREAKING: USDA Warns Of Contaminated Sausage In Alabama

Well now that Christmas is over, we prayed the recalls were also…well, unfortunately, they are not. This recall affects everyone! Anyone who eats is affected! What kind of recall would affect everyone you ask? Well, keep reading to find out. It’s a type of food! We all eat, and...
92.9 WTUG

BREAKING: Dangerous Christmas Toy Recalls For Alabama

With Christmas just around the corner, should parents be concerned with toy recalls? The answer is yes. Toys get recalled for various reasons. So I did some digging and found that there are current recalls, and we want to keep Alabama's children safe. Recalls range from choking hazards to falls...
92.9 WTUG

Sub-Freezing Temps Expected in Alabama Prompts Hard Freeze Watch

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a "Hard Freeze Watch." This watch starts on Friday, December 23 at 12:00 a.m. until Sunday, December 25 at 9:00 a.m. Dangerously cold air is on the way to the Deep South including Alabama. This “Hard Freeze Watch” truly means “stay watchful” and “be prepared” for conditions to impact your area. There is the potential for sub-freezing temperatures to take place over a prolonged period.
92.9 WTUG

Be Prepared for Dangerously Cold Wind Chill Values in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has updated information for portions of Alabama due to the expected dangerously cold wind chill values. Alabamians are encouraged to take extra precautions during this time. “Wind chills ranging from the near zero to 12 degrees below zero. Hypothermia or frostbite could result if...
92.9 WTUG

Tips to Help Keep Alabama’s Furry Friends Safe this Winter

As we prepare for the winter season, you shouldn’t forget about keeping your furry friends safe. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “when frigid weather is in the forecast, don't forget to make your animal friends part of your game plan just as you would during severe weather. Some pets may take the cold in stride but others not so much.”
92.9 WTUG

Brief Wintry Mix Possible for Portions of Alabama

Townsquare Media has been closely monitoring an arctic airmass that will arrive in Alabama soon. Our main concern is the brutal temperatures associated with this weather system. This arctic blast is still scheduled to arrive Thursday night and we could experience a multi-day period of extremely cold conditions. This means...
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

